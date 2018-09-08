Zhu Pei Named Dean of School of Architecture at Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing

The Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) in Beijing, China, has tapped award-winning Chinese architect Zhu Pei as its next dean of the School of Architecture. Zhu Pei founded his firm Studio Pei-Zhu in 2005 known for its cutting-edge integration of cultural roots and contemporary innovation in design. Zhu Pei has taught at Harvard GSD and Columbia University GSAPP, two of the leading graduate programs in the world.
Studio Pei-Zhu is recognized for a range of projects around the world, including Imperial Kiln Museum in Jingdezhen, The Performance Art Center in Dali and Minsheng Museum of Modern Art in Beijing. While his studio has an extensive portfolio of novel work, Zhu Pei himself also boasts a long list of awards. His accolades include the AIA Honor Award, Design Vanguard Award from Architectural Record, China Award from Architectural Record, as well as the honor of being an architecture jury member for the Mies van der Rohe Award.
"As the top art school in China, CAFA has a strong culture and tradition which are art and innovation. School of Architecture CAFA should be leading Chinese architecture academic society to generate a critical thinking and creativity about future architecture," Zhu Pei said in a statement to the press. "Our school will focus on cutting-edge issues in architecture education, research and practice, build a high academic platform for future critical architectural education with a sensibility of nature, culture and creativity."
An Interview with Zhu Pei, Pei-Zhu Studio
"If we look at architecture from a cultural point of view, we see we are in a special moment where we are trying to figure out our identity. I think we are too focused on how to transform old Chinese architecture into contemporary architecture; but in no way can you transform it, you can see it with your own eyes.