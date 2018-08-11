World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 8 Vibrant Installations by Quintessenz Create Stunning Spaces of Color

8 Vibrant Installations by Quintessenz Create Stunning Spaces of Color

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
8 Vibrant Installations by Quintessenz Create Stunning Spaces of Color
Save this picture!
8 Vibrant Installations by Quintessenz Create Stunning Spaces of Color, Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Founded by the Hanover and Berlin-based artists Thomas Granseuer and Tomislav Topic, Quintessenz has its roots in both graffiti-culture and chromatics. Combine painting, moving image, and installation, their work uses patterns and shapes found in architecture to change perceptions of space. Using old factory buildings as their canvas, Quintessenz consistently aims to create space for color. In every medium they use, color is the content itself.

Paradis Perdus. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz Chromatic Circle. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz Paradis Perdus. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz Flickering Lights. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz + 34

Starting out as students at the University of applied Science and Arts in Hildesheim, Thomas Granseuer and Tomislav Topic developed a unique and unmistakable style. For many of their installations, the duo cut pieces of colored fabric into geometric shapes and suspended them in grids and rows. When viewed together, the fabrics seem to shift in soft gradients. As a cohesive piece, these floating mesh fabrics challenge the viewer's perception as they move through space. The experience is heightened by the backdrop of neutral or derelict buildings and construction.

Featuring Quintessenz and their installation work, we're presenting a roundup of some of their most colorful projects. 

Flickering Lights / Berlin, Germany

Save this picture!
Flickering Lights. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Flickering Lights. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Save this picture!
Flickering Lights. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Flickering Lights. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Paradis Perdus / France

Save this picture!
Paradis Perdus. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Paradis Perdus. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Save this picture!
Paradis Perdus. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Paradis Perdus. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Chromatic Circle / Hannover, Germany

Save this picture!
Chromatic Circle. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Chromatic Circle. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Save this picture!
Chromatic Circle. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Chromatic Circle. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Alltonal / Hamburg, Germany

Save this picture!
Alltonal. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Alltonal. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Save this picture!
Alltonal. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Alltonal. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

COLORMAZE / Berlin, Germany

Save this picture!
COLORMAZE. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
COLORMAZE. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Save this picture!
COLORMAZE. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
COLORMAZE. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Barolo / Hamburg, Germany

Save this picture!
Barolo. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Barolo. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Save this picture!
Barolo. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Barolo. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Verona-Cameo / Hamburg, Germany

Save this picture!
Verona-Cameo. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Verona-Cameo. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Save this picture!
Verona-Cameo. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Verona-Cameo. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Kagkatikas Secret / Paxos, Greece

Save this picture!
Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Save this picture!
Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz
Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "8 Vibrant Installations by Quintessenz Create Stunning Spaces of Color" 11 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900015/8-vibrant-installations-by-quintessenz-create-stunning-spaces-of-color/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »