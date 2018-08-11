8 Vibrant Installations by Quintessenz Create Stunning Spaces of Color

Save this picture! Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Founded by the Hanover and Berlin-based artists Thomas Granseuer and Tomislav Topic, Quintessenz has its roots in both graffiti-culture and chromatics. Combine painting, moving image, and installation, their work uses patterns and shapes found in architecture to change perceptions of space. Using old factory buildings as their canvas, Quintessenz consistently aims to create space for color. In every medium they use, color is the content itself.

Starting out as students at the University of applied Science and Arts in Hildesheim, Thomas Granseuer and Tomislav Topic developed a unique and unmistakable style. For many of their installations, the duo cut pieces of colored fabric into geometric shapes and suspended them in grids and rows. When viewed together, the fabrics seem to shift in soft gradients. As a cohesive piece, these floating mesh fabrics challenge the viewer's perception as they move through space. The experience is heightened by the backdrop of neutral or derelict buildings and construction.

Featuring Quintessenz and their installation work, we're presenting a roundup of some of their most colorful projects.

Flickering Lights / Berlin, Germany

Save this picture! Flickering Lights. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Paradis Perdus / France

Save this picture! Paradis Perdus. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Chromatic Circle / Hannover, Germany

Save this picture! Chromatic Circle. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz

Alltonal / Hamburg, Germany

COLORMAZE / Berlin, Germany

Barolo / Hamburg, Germany

Kagkatikas Secret / Paxos, Greece

Save this picture! Kagkatikas Secret. Image Courtesy of Quintessenz