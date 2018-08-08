World
  7. Eling Residences / Safdie Architects

Eling Residences / Safdie Architects

  • 20:00 - 8 August, 2018
  • Architects

    Safdie Architects

  • Location

    Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China

  • Design Principal

    Moshe Safdie

  • Principals In Charge

    Greg Reaves, Christopher Mulvey

  • Project Manager

    Jeffrey Huggins

  • Area

    460000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    ARCH-EXIST

  • Project Team

    Daniel Cho, Michael Guran, Mike McKee, Sanny Ng, Laura Rushfeldt, Damon Sidel, Sarah Wan, Hu Wei, Ye Yang, Jing Yu

  • Client

    City Developments Limited (Singapore) and Vanke (Shenzhen, China)

  • Local Design Institute

    CCDI Group, Chongqing

  • Façade Consultant and Interior Design

    Design Paradigms

  • Landscape Architect

    FuturePolis and Change Studio

  • Lighting Design

    BPI
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Eling Residences are spread across the highest plateau of Eling Hill, adjacent to Chongqing’s well-known Eling Park and overlooking the Yuzhong Peninsula—the central point of the Chongqing municipality—and the Yangtze River.

Section C
Section C
Section G
Section G

The 460,000-square-foot development contains 126 apartments organized into terraces that echo the slope of the site. The typology of the buildings changes with the hillside’s ascent, from several terraced configurations to a pair of freestanding, dome-shaped villas at the crest of the hill. This topographical design inspiration can be seen in the residences’ upward curvature as well as in the stepped organization of the individual buildings, which offer all apartments uninterrupted views of their surroundings.

Complementing the sloped low-rise buildings is an intricate landscape system, which interweaves terraces, gardens, trellises, overlooks, stairs, and promenades throughout the site. The combination of landscape and architecture works together to evoke the character of lush, hanging gardens, integrating the project site with the green oasis of Eling Park. The terraced levels maximize residents’ access to light, air, and greenery, while architectural screens partially shade individual apartments, extending living spaces outward into the garden landscape. A four-story clubhouse, pools, and additional recreational areas create a sense of community, echoing Safdie Architects’ commitment to humanizing scale and creating vibrant shared spaces.

About this office
Safdie Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments China
Cite: "Eling Residences / Safdie Architects" 08 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899846/eling-residences-safdie-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

