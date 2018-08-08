Eling Residences / Safdie Architects

+ 15

Architects Safdie Architects

Location Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China

Design Principal Moshe Safdie

Principals In Charge Greg Reaves, Christopher Mulvey

Project Manager Jeffrey Huggins

Area 460000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs ARCH-EXIST

Project Team Daniel Cho, Michael Guran, Mike McKee, Sanny Ng, Laura Rushfeldt, Damon Sidel, Sarah Wan, Hu Wei, Ye Yang, Jing Yu

Client City Developments Limited (Singapore) and Vanke (Shenzhen, China)

Local Design Institute CCDI Group, Chongqing

Façade Consultant and Interior Design Design Paradigms

Landscape Architect FuturePolis and Change Studio

Lighting Design BPI More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Eling Residences are spread across the highest plateau of Eling Hill, adjacent to Chongqing’s well-known Eling Park and overlooking the Yuzhong Peninsula—the central point of the Chongqing municipality—and the Yangtze River.

The 460,000-square-foot development contains 126 apartments organized into terraces that echo the slope of the site. The typology of the buildings changes with the hillside’s ascent, from several terraced configurations to a pair of freestanding, dome-shaped villas at the crest of the hill. This topographical design inspiration can be seen in the residences’ upward curvature as well as in the stepped organization of the individual buildings, which offer all apartments uninterrupted views of their surroundings.

Complementing the sloped low-rise buildings is an intricate landscape system, which interweaves terraces, gardens, trellises, overlooks, stairs, and promenades throughout the site. The combination of landscape and architecture works together to evoke the character of lush, hanging gardens, integrating the project site with the green oasis of Eling Park. The terraced levels maximize residents’ access to light, air, and greenery, while architectural screens partially shade individual apartments, extending living spaces outward into the garden landscape. A four-story clubhouse, pools, and additional recreational areas create a sense of community, echoing Safdie Architects’ commitment to humanizing scale and creating vibrant shared spaces.