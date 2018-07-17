World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The University of British Columbia's Bacteria-Driven Solar Cell Can Produce Energy Under Cloudy Skies

The University of British Columbia's Bacteria-Driven Solar Cell Can Produce Energy Under Cloudy Skies

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The University of British Columbia's Bacteria-Driven Solar Cell Can Produce Energy Under Cloudy Skies
Save this picture!
The University of British Columbia's Bacteria-Driven Solar Cell Can Produce Energy Under Cloudy Skies, UBC researchers have found a cheap, sustainable way to build a solar cell using bacteria that convert light to energy. Image Courtesy of Flickr/LillyAndersen via University of British Columbia
UBC researchers have found a cheap, sustainable way to build a solar cell using bacteria that convert light to energy. Image Courtesy of Flickr/LillyAndersen via University of British Columbia

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have unveiled details of their recently-designed “bacteria-powered solar cell” capable of converting light to energy, even in overcast conditions.

Hailed as a “cheap, sustainable” method of renewable energy extraction, the cell can generate a current stronger than any previously recorded from similar devices. Development of the cell opens new possibilities for typically-overcast regions such as British Columbia and Northern Europe, where the world's first solar panel road debuted in France.

Save this picture!
The technology is particularly applicable to the overcast conditions common in British Columbia and Northern Europe, where the world's first solar panel road debuted in France. Image
The technology is particularly applicable to the overcast conditions common in British Columbia and Northern Europe, where the world's first solar panel road debuted in France. Image

UBC's “biogenic” solar cells contain living organisms, building on previous efforts which focused on extracting the natural dye that bacteria use for photosynthesis. Addressing the traditionally costly and complex process involved in dye extraction, researchers at UBC, led by Professor Vikramaditya Yadav, have switched their focus to genetically-engineered E. coli to produce large amounts of lycopene, a dye which is efficient at harvesting light for energy.

Our solution to a uniquely B.C. problem is a significant step towards making solar energy more economical […] we recorded the highest current density for a biogenic solar cell. These hybrid materials that we are developing can be manufactured economically and sustainably, and, with sufficient optimization, could perform at comparable efficiencies as conventional solar cells.
-Vikramaditya Yadav, Professor, UBC Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

The team estimates that the process could reduce the cost of dye production by 90%, marking a significant leap forward for the technology's feasibility. Refusing to rest on their laurels, the team is continuing the push forward, searching for a process that doesn’t kill the bacteria, and thus produces dye indefinitely.

If successfully developed, the technology could also be applicable to mining, deep-sea exploration, and other low-light environments.

New via: The University of British Columbia

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The University of British Columbia's Bacteria-Driven Solar Cell Can Produce Energy Under Cloudy Skies" 17 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898379/the-university-of-british-columbias-bacteria-driven-solar-cell-can-produce-energy-under-cloudy-skies/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »