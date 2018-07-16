Jeanne Gang Cut the Wage Gap at Studio Gang and Is Challenging Others to Follow Suit

Studio Gang founder Jeanne Gang has long been an advocate for change within the architecture field. Her studio's designs push boundaries all over the world, but Gang has recently used her firm to transform architectural practice in a different way—attacking the gender wage gap.

In a recent article from Fast Company, Gang writes about "discrimination and prejudice" throughout the US, but more specifically in the field of architecture.

Read on for more about how she closed the gender wage gap at her firm and is calling on other architecture firms to do the same.

Comprehensive, math-based tools are available to assess the problem. Let’s put them to work. Follow the money (or lack thereof), and fix pay inequity now.

-Jeanne Gan

In her Op-Ed, Jeanne Gang provides an analysis on how the architecture profession ranks in the subject of diversity—both race and gender—while also presenting actionable insight into how she is making a difference in her own firm. She writes, "What can we do, immediately, to promote gender equality? It’s obvious: We can start by looking to the fundamental issue of respect in the workplace—pay."

