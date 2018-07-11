DSGN Unveils the 2018 Winner of the Innovation Hub Competition in Bali, Indonesia

Save this picture! HUBBALI, the winning design by Hanna Haczek & Ewelina Andrecka from Poland. Image Courtesy of DSGN

DSGN (Design Student Global Network) has unveiled the winners of the Innovation Hub Competition, its first international design competition and part of its participation at Fuorisalone Milan Design Week this past April. The winning proposal — an Innovation Hub development scheme for a rural community site in Bali, Indonesia— will be built in a series of international design workshops starting in 2019. The hub will be used by the local Five Pillar Foundation to host classes focusing on community development and social entrepreneurship in the region.

HUBBALI, the winning design by Hanna Haczek & Ewelina Andrecka (Poland), was selected by the Five Pillar Foundation community and DSGN for its focus on participatory design and social development. Based on a 6x6 meter timber construction module, HUBBALI takes up an 18x18 meter area and is flanked by porches on entry sides side for gathering and relaxation. The design will be further developed with the Five Pillar Foundation and the surrounding Pejarakan community in Bali during construction.

"Bali has a tropical climate, experiencing high temperatures and sharp downpours, so we have provided a cosy, sheltered respite from the elements. The exceptional roof that spreads over the multi-functional interior is inspired by traditional Balinese architecture," explained Haczek and Andrecka on the concept of the winning proposal. "Although it may seem massive, the geometry of the roof is designed in such a way as to express perfect balance with the natural surroundings. It is divided into three sections by mobile walls-frames filled with bamboo, a sustainable material- that are arranged to the users preference. The heart of the facility there is an installation which cools down the inside by using stored rainwater and natural airflow circulation-saving on unneeded power. Such spatial play makes that the facility is always able to be adapted for specific needs. The Hub is a structural product, intended to be customised by the local community. A simple, nimble, structure made of repeatable elements proves efficient and ergonomic," added the authors.

Runners-up in the competition were:

Central Point / Annalena Henssen (Germany)

Save this picture! Runner-up: Central Point / Annalena Henssen (Germany). Image Courtesy of DSGN

The Stage In-Between / Liang Shui (USA)

Save this picture! Runner-up: The Stage In-Between / Liang Shui (USA). Image Courtesy of DSGN

Joglo Hub / Eun Woo Jung & Mickaël Minghetti (South Korea & France/ Switzerland)

Save this picture! Runner-up: Joglo Hub / Eun Woo Jung & Mickaël Minghetti (South Korea & France/ Switzerland). Image Courtesy of DSGN

Circle of Life / Olja Stefanovska & Melda Yolaçan (Macedonia)

Save this picture! Runner-up: Circle of Life / Olja Stefanovska & Melda Yolaçan (Macedonia). Image Courtesy of DSGN

DSGN team members Jack Lehane, Alastair Brook, Seán Conlan-Smith, and Jason Ladrigan explain the new global initiative: "DSGN have partnered with a Balinese community development organisation, the Five Pillar Foundation, who work to develop community-based tourism, promote local enterprise, and provide educational workshops for Balinese villagers. Boosting local economy through sustainable tourism offers opportunities in otherwise overlooked rural areas —restoring unified growth across the island that strengthens industry between Denpasar and rural communities. Local enterprise favours local economics —with a more balanced tourism trade comes a reducing economic gap, and a more balanced population density. A resurgence of local innovation and rural economy growth will begin to balance trade, population and economy."

Save this picture! HUBBALI, the winning design by Hanna Haczek & Ewelina Andrecka from Poland. Image Courtesy of DSGN

“The future development of Bali will come through reconnecting with our local culture and our environment," adds I Putu Wiraguna (Wira), co-founder of the Five Pillar Foundation. "This project will be like a communal space (“Banjar” in Balinese) or co-working space where we will re-learn and take back our culture. This type of design can help save the planet —if we can educate the local community and the local youth in a lot of rural areas in Bali, we can give them opportunities. We can teach them skills, improve their capacity and ability, and enable them to grow into a sustainable society that understands the importance of its resources.”

DSGN exhibited at Fuorisalone Milan Design Week 2018 this April as part of the ‘Metamorphosis’ exhibition alongside sister organisation, MEDS (Meeting of Design Students). DSGN has since made the regional shortlist for the Cities For Our Future Challenge 2018, in partnership with UNESCO, for their initiative.

Save this picture! DSGN exhibition in Fuorisalone Milan Design Week. Image Courtesy of DSGN

DSGN will shortly be launching its second competition, which will focus on the next steps to this development scheme. This will also be open to interdisciplinary students and graduates.