  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Atelier Li Xinggang
  6. 2013
  7. Jixi Museum / Atelier Li Xinggang

Jixi Museum / Atelier Li Xinggang

  • 22:00 - 11 July, 2018
Jixi Museum / Atelier Li Xinggang
Jixi Museum / Atelier Li Xinggang, Inner Street and Shuizhen. Image © Zhi Xia
Inner Street and Shuizhen. Image © Zhi Xia

Aerial view. Image © Zhe Li
Path through the cage, vanishing deep in the courtyard. Image © Zhi Xia
No.12 exhibition hall. Image © Zhi Xia
Courtyard and ancient garden. Image © Zhi Xia

  • Architects

    Atelier Li Xinggang

  • Location

    Liang'an Rd, Jixi Xian, Xuancheng Shi, Anhui Sheng, China

  • Lead Architects

    Xinggang Li, Yinxuan Zhang, Zhe Zhang, Di Xing, Yiting Zhang, Lingjie Yi, Manlin Zhong

  • Structure

    Libo Wang, Wei Yang, Wei Liang

  • Landscape

    Li Li, Chao Yu

  • Engineering

    Meng He, Jingsha Li, Qian Zhang, Junmin Li, Zhiqiang Ding

  • Area

    10003.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Zhi Xia, Zhe Li, Xinggang Li
Southwestern panorama. Image © Zhi Xia
Southwestern panorama. Image © Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. Jixi Museum is located in the north side of the old town area in Jixi County, Anhui Province. The site was the seat of the town hall throughout history and different regimes. Now because of the comprehensive preservation and restoration program for the entire old town, the site is reprogramed and a comprehensive museum on local culture and history that will have exhibition spaces, a 4D cinema, citizen services, shops, administration and storage functions will be located here.

Aerial view. Image © Zhe Li
Aerial view. Image © Zhe Li

The design is based on surveys on the landscape and origins of Jixi’s name, and investigations & studies on the Huizhou-style settlements. The entire building is covered under a continuous roof with undulating profile and texture that mimics the mountains and waters surrounding the county. It is the logical result and expression of “Jixi’s shape”. Once the other buildings in the old town are restored back to the Hui style, the museum will fit in even more naturally with the entire town.

South facade. Image © Zhi Xia
South facade. Image © Zhi Xia
2-2 Section
2-2 Section
Path through the cage, vanishing deep in the courtyard. Image © Zhi Xia
Path through the cage, vanishing deep in the courtyard. Image © Zhi Xia

In order to preserve as many of the existing trees on the site as possible, multiple courtyards, patios and lanes are introduced into the overall layout of the building, and at the same time as a reinterpretation of the spatial layout of the vernacular Huizhou architecture, and creating comfortable outdoor spaces.

Main courtyard bridge. Image © Zhi Xia
Main courtyard bridge. Image © Zhi Xia

Two streams run along the lanes, one on the east and the other on the west of the cluster of buildings, finally converging into the pool in the large courtyard at the main entrance. In the south part of the building is “Ming Tang”, an interior courtyard common in the typical layout of Huizhou-style houses and follow the traditional Chinese Fengshui principles.

1F Plan
1F Plan
No.12 exhibition hall. Image © Zhi Xia
No.12 exhibition hall. Image © Zhi Xia

Directly opposite the main entrance is a group of abstract “rocks”. Surrounding “Ming Tang” is a “sightseeing route” that guides tourists to the “sightseeing platform” at the southeast corner of the building, where they can have a bird’s eye view of the roof-scape, courtyards and distant mountains.

Partial of the courtyard. Image © Zhi Xia
Partial of the courtyard. Image © Zhi Xia
Roof observation deck. Image © Zhi Xia
Roof observation deck. Image © Zhi Xia

Triangular steel structural trusses (their slopes are derived from the local building) adapt well to the undulating roof. Local building materials such as bricks, clay roof tiles are used in modern and innovative ways to pay respect to history yet respond to our own times.

Courtyard and ancient garden. Image © Zhi Xia
Courtyard and ancient garden. Image © Zhi Xia

Atelier Li Xinggang
Glass Concrete Brick

Cite: "Jixi Museum / Atelier Li Xinggang" 11 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897439/jixi-museum-atelier-li-xinggang/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Inner Street and Shuizhen. Image © Zhi Xia

绩溪博物馆 / 李兴钢建筑工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »