Jean Molitor: Bau1haus: Modernism around the Globe

Description via Amazon. Berlin-based photographer Jean Molitor has been traveling around the world since 2009, tracking the legacy of the Bauhaus. A century after the founding of the school, several generations of architects have confronted or been reared on the innovations of Bauhaus architecture. Trailblazers, allies and heirs to modernism are united by an architectural language generally described as "Bauhaus."
In his Bau1haus project, Molitor focuses on the aesthetics of Bauhaus-influenced architecture across the globe; his pictures make it possible to perceive the continuity of the school's legacy and its architectural language across cultures in a clear fashion.
ISBN9783775744683
TitleJean Molitor: Bau1haus: Modernism around the Globe
AuthorNadine Barth; Kaija Voss
PublisherHatje Cantz
Publication year2018
BindingHardcover
LanguageEnglish