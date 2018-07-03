World
  ArchDaily
  Architecture Books
  Jean Molitor: Bau1haus: Modernism around the Globe

Jean Molitor: Bau1haus: Modernism around the Globe

  • 18:00 - 3 July, 2018
Jean Molitor: Bau1haus: Modernism around the Globe
Jean Molitor: Bau1haus: Modernism around the Globe

Description via Amazon. Berlin-based photographer Jean Molitor has been traveling around the world since 2009, tracking the legacy of the Bauhaus. A century after the founding of the school, several generations of architects have confronted or been reared on the innovations of Bauhaus architecture. Trailblazers, allies and heirs to modernism are united by an architectural language generally described as "Bauhaus."

In his Bau1haus project, Molitor focuses on the aesthetics of Bauhaus-influenced architecture across the globe; his pictures make it possible to perceive the continuity of the school's legacy and its architectural language across cultures in a clear fashion.

  • ISBN

    9783775744683

  • Title

    Jean Molitor: Bau1haus: Modernism around the Globe

  • Author

    Nadine Barth; Kaija Voss

  • Publisher

    Hatje Cantz

  • Publication year

    2018

  • Binding

    Hardcover

  • Language

    English

Jean Molitor: Bau1haus: Modernism around the Globe
