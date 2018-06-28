World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. Call for Lisbon Triennale Millennium bcp Début Award

Call for Lisbon Triennale Millennium bcp Début Award

  • 03:30 - 28 June, 2018
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Call for Lisbon Triennale Millennium bcp Début Award
Save this picture!
Call for Lisbon Triennale Millennium bcp Début Award, Lisbon Triennale call for Début Award, 2019, © Letra, Marco Balesteros
Lisbon Triennale call for Début Award, 2019, © Letra, Marco Balesteros

For the third time, the Lisbon Architecture Triennale presents the Début award to an architect or a practice in order to celebrate their achievements and encourage their career. Whoever applies, individually or collectively, will be evaluated by an international jury. Another group of influent nominators from Portugal and other parts of the world will also suggest other studios that will be invited to apply, besides submissions made by one's own initiative. With this new edition of the award, we hope to support new voices and forms of architectural practice. We also hope the award will contribute to these authors creative, intellectual and professional growth at crucial and potentially transformative stages in their careers.

The call is open to architects under the age of 35 (thirty-five), or any architecture office with an average age under or of 35 (thirty-five) till March 26th, 2019.

A prize of €5,000 (five thousand Euros) will be awarded to the winning architect/studio. A shortlist of 10 (ten) architects/studios will also be honorably mentioned. Triennale will organize and promote a conference in a large auditorium in the Portuguese capital with the winner of the Début prize, which will take place during the opening week (October 3-5, 2019).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Rene Submissions
Author

See more:

Competitions

This award/grant/scholarship announcement was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit Grants, Scholarships & Awards" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Lisbon Triennale Millennium bcp Début Award" 28 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897212/call-for-lisbon-triennale-millennium-bcp-debut-award/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »