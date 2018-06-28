Call for Lisbon Triennale Millennium bcp Début Award

Save this picture! Lisbon Triennale call for Début Award, 2019, © Letra, Marco Balesteros

For the third time, the Lisbon Architecture Triennale presents the Début award to an architect or a practice in order to celebrate their achievements and encourage their career. Whoever applies, individually or collectively, will be evaluated by an international jury. Another group of influent nominators from Portugal and other parts of the world will also suggest other studios that will be invited to apply, besides submissions made by one's own initiative. With this new edition of the award, we hope to support new voices and forms of architectural practice. We also hope the award will contribute to these authors creative, intellectual and professional growth at crucial and potentially transformative stages in their careers.

The call is open to architects under the age of 35 (thirty-five), or any architecture office with an average age under or of 35 (thirty-five) till March 26th, 2019.

A prize of €5,000 (five thousand Euros) will be awarded to the winning architect/studio. A shortlist of 10 (ten) architects/studios will also be honorably mentioned. Triennale will organize and promote a conference in a large auditorium in the Portuguese capital with the winner of the Début prize, which will take place during the opening week (October 3-5, 2019).