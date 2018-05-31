LEGO House and Bicycle Snake Honored in 2018 Danish Design Awards

Save this picture! © Kim Christensen / DISSING + WEITLING Architecture

Bjarke Ingels Group’s LEGO House and DISSING + WEITLING’s Bicycle Snake have been recognized by the 2018 Danish Design Awards, an initiative which “highlights the impact and value of design, celebrates companies and designers across the country and showcases the difference their solutions make to industry, everyday life, and society at large.”

The LEGO House was victorious in the “Feel Good” category, while the Bicycle Snake was awarded the “Icon Award.”

+ 7

BIG’s LEGO House, completed in 2017 in Billund, Denmark, brought the toy scale of the classic LEGO brick to a human scale with exhibition spaces and public squares. The 130,000-square-foot (12,000-square-meter) scheme was praised by the jury as “a unique integration of play and learning, [designed] with an intuitive approach that successfully conveys the philosophy driving the company and the brand.”

DISSING + WEITLING’s Bicycle Snake is situated around the Fisketorvet shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, designed to address safety and circulation issues between cyclists and pedestrians. The ramp and bridge chart a winding 600-foot (200-meter) course through the harbor area, balancing visual excellence with vital functionality.

The jury described the scheme as an “elegant and empathic solution [letting] cyclists cross the harbor in a safe and dignified manner, underlining the city’s profile as a sustainable metropolis with a pedal-powered profile.”

A full list of winners from the 2018 Danish Design Awards can be found on the official website here.

News via: Danish Design Awards

