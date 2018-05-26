SOM Scale + Form at the 2018 Venice Biennale

Today, a new exhibition opened in Venice featuring the work of the global architecture and engineering practice Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). Presented at the European Cultural Centre, "Time Space Existence" is a collateral exhibition of the 2018 Venice Biennale of Architecture. The show includes work from leading architects, photographers, sculptors, and universities from around the world.

"Time Space Existence" invites participants to explore these three fundamental themes as they relate to the design of the built environment. By presenting architectural design projects together with photography and sculpture, the exhibition seeks to establish a dialogue between current and past projects, ideas, and thoughts in art and architecture. The wide-ranging exhibition includes models, concepts, and research, placing architectural installations in context with work by contemporary artists.

SOM's contribution is an exhibit titled "Scale + Form" that investigates the intersection of urbanism, architecture, and structural design. Expanding on the firm's research initiatives, the exhibit highlights ideas brought to life by SOM's collaborative and integrated architecture, structural engineering, and urban design practices.

"Scale + Form" is spread across two rooms in the historic Palazzo Mora. It includes an immersive video installation that examines the firm's interdisciplinary design methodology, with contributions from SOM's design teams around the world. Projected on three walls of Palazzo Mora's grand staircase, the video illuminates core values that inform each design project at SOM: simplicity, structural clarity, and sustainability.

In the second room, a lineup of structural models at 1:500 scale, juxtaposed with Venice's historic architecture, puts SOM's groundbreaking projects on display. The installation features some of SOM's most innovative recent work in Europe, such as JTI Headquarters in Geneva, alongside influential and pioneering projects designed throughout the firm's history, including Lever House, Inland Steel Building, Crown Zellerbach Headquarters, Broadgate Exchange House, Bank of America World Headquarters, 875 North Michigan Avenue, Willis Tower, and Burj Khalifa. Selected for their continued influence in the realm of structural design, these buildings all responded to periods of rapid urban growth and represented the most advanced building technology of their respective eras.

"Time Space Existence" is open to the public at the European Cultural Centre at Palazzo Mora (Strada Nova 3659, 30121 Venezia VE, Italy) from May 26th through November 25th, 2018.

Title SOM Scale + Form at the 2018 Venice Biennale

Type Exhibition

Website http://www.som.com/news/som_participates_in_european_cultural_centre_exhibition_for_2018_venice_biennale

From May 26, 2018 10:00 AM

Until November 25, 2018 06:00 PM

Venue Palazzo Mora

Address Strada Nova, 3659, 30121 Venezia VE, Italy

