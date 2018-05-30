Li Man • Shen Mi Ji Hotel / Yiduan Shanghai Interior Design

+ 30

Interiors Designers Yiduan Shanghai Interior Design

Location No 74, ,71 Street 81 Sector,Gucheng District, Lijiang, Yunnan, China

Creative Director Xujun Xu

Associate Designers Xuwei Xu, Wei Liu, Wei Liu, Xuan Gong, Zhenhai Luo

Area 1000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Enlong Zhu

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The old town of Lijiang in Yunnan province, where tradition and modernity, tranquility and hustles co-exist, produces an elegant and creative gathering place for homestay hotels. Among the scattering design practices, Li Man·Shen Mi Ji hotel is a special isolated existence. Its modern ink painting style brings the most poetic and innovative annotation for a renovation space.

The hotel is located in No.74, lower segment of 81, 71 street in Lijiang. It was a residential yard with small area and unreasonable layout, hard to realize its design value. After taking over this project, the design company Yiduan demolished and re-designed the building, quietly integrated the building and its landscape into the old town, besides, they brought new vitality to the waste materials by reuse and classification.

The five building complex cluster between the front yard water and backyard stream, and the blue bricks and tiles reflect the shadow of guests under the lights in the courtyard. The rest area is sunken design. Round view windows frame the greenness of bamboo forest, and a waterfall taking steel plates as its background flows through. Up the steps, walk over 10 meter gallery, the winding path leads you to the reception hall. Shadows are similar to ink landscape paintings, time also slows down under such an atmosphere.

The dozens of black steel plates in the reception hall are the spotlights. They smartly concealed the load-bearing columns of the previous building, and also divided the area. The top of the reception hall is composed of numerous bamboo sticks which is an unique installation artwork. The reception desk is a 7 meter long slab which extends to the VIP tea room, subverting the traditional reception mode by the tension and aesthetics.

Each of the 10 rooms has its own feature. In particular, the rooms by the side of the water stream has a private balcony, allowing interaction with outdoor lights and clouds. The rooms are simple and unsophisticated, and they are mostly made of raw materials in simple colors which completely match the surroundings. The modern lifestyle is presented in detail, such as open bathroom layouts.

The ink painting concept and natural quality of Li Man·Shen Mi Ji hotel makes it soothing and quiet. Yiduan established a benchmark that broke the traditional impression on homestay hotels by their innovative practice on the architecture, landscape and interior design.