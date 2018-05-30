World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Yiduan Shanghai Interior Design
  6. 2017
  7. Li Man • Shen Mi Ji Hotel / Yiduan Shanghai Interior Design

Li Man • Shen Mi Ji Hotel / Yiduan Shanghai Interior Design

  • 20:00 - 30 May, 2018
Li Man • Shen Mi Ji Hotel / Yiduan Shanghai Interior Design
Li Man • Shen Mi Ji Hotel / Yiduan Shanghai Interior Design, © Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu

© Enlong Zhu © Enlong Zhu © Enlong Zhu © Enlong Zhu + 30

  • Interiors Designers

    Yiduan Shanghai Interior Design

  • Location

    No 74, ,71 Street 81 Sector,Gucheng District, Lijiang, Yunnan, China

  • Creative Director

    Xujun Xu

  • Associate Designers

    Xuwei Xu, Wei Liu, Wei Liu, Xuan Gong, Zhenhai Luo

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. The old town of Lijiang in Yunnan province, where tradition and modernity, tranquility and hustles co-exist, produces an elegant and creative gathering place for homestay hotels. Among the scattering design practices, Li Man·Shen Mi Ji hotel is a special isolated existence. Its modern ink painting style brings the most poetic and innovative annotation for a renovation space.

1F Plan
1F Plan

The hotel is located in No.74, lower segment of 81, 71 street in Lijiang. It was a residential yard with small area and unreasonable layout, hard to realize its design value. After taking over this project, the design company Yiduan demolished and re-designed the building, quietly integrated the building and its landscape into the old town, besides, they brought new vitality to the waste materials by reuse and classification.

© Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu

The five building complex cluster between the front yard water and backyard stream, and the blue bricks and tiles reflect the shadow of guests under the lights in the courtyard. The rest area is sunken design. Round view windows frame the greenness of bamboo forest, and a waterfall taking steel plates as its background flows through. Up the steps, walk over 10 meter gallery, the winding path leads you to the reception hall. Shadows are similar to ink landscape paintings, time also slows down under such an atmosphere.

© Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu

The dozens of black steel plates in the reception hall are the spotlights. They smartly concealed the load-bearing columns of the previous building, and also divided the area. The top of the reception hall is composed of numerous bamboo sticks which is an unique installation artwork. The reception desk is a 7 meter long slab which extends to the VIP tea room, subverting the traditional reception mode by the tension and aesthetics.

© Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu

Each of the 10 rooms has its own feature. In particular, the rooms by the side of the water stream has a private balcony, allowing interaction with outdoor lights and clouds. The rooms are simple and unsophisticated, and they are mostly made of raw materials in simple colors which completely match the surroundings. The modern lifestyle is presented in detail, such as open bathroom layouts.

© Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu

The ink painting concept and natural quality of Li Man·Shen Mi Ji hotel makes it soothing and quiet. Yiduan established a benchmark that broke the traditional impression on homestay hotels by their innovative practice on the architecture, landscape and interior design.

© Enlong Zhu
© Enlong Zhu

© Enlong Zhu

