World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Rick Joy Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Le Cabanon / Rick Joy Architects

Le Cabanon / Rick Joy Architects

  • 11:00 - 21 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Le Cabanon / Rick Joy Architects
Save this picture!
Le Cabanon / Rick Joy Architects, © Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher + 41

  • Lighting

    CLL Concept Lighting Lab LLC

  • Structural Engineer

    Harris Structural Engineering

  • Builder

    Norstar Group

  • Landscape

    Barbara Underwood Landscaping

  • Concrete

    Reg Hough

  • Terrace

    2620 sf
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Near the southwest coast of the Providenciales, an island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, Rick Joy Architects designed a family retreat whose privacy and quietness are cut through by the coastal breezes and long rays of tropical sun. On approach from the adjacent road, the multipartite complex appears to organically grow out of the site’s natural coastline, its subtly textured eggshell concrete contrasting the bright turquoise water in the same way as the white sand that lines the shallow inlet. Taking visual cues from lush surroundings, which also include iron shore rock and verdant native vegetation, the architects produced tactile links between the building and its site: mahogany doors, windows and ceilings capture the warmth of the surroundings, while small, precisely placed openings let just the right doses of greenery inside.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The plan of the house is deceptively simple: a generously sized terrace serves as the link between the private living areas to the west and a living-dining-kitchen pavilion to the east. This first volume, a long, slender bar, shields the rest of the house from the noise and movement on the adjacent street. The strategy works—from the interior, the spaces feel secluded and protected, and the ocean views from the kitchen pavilion seem entirely exclusive. This space sits quietly against the water, not quite indoors and not quite outdoors. Its asymmetric single-hip roof captures a generous interior space, and a single operable triangular window at its leeward tip creates gentle airflow, supplementing the deliberately designed cross-breezes that negate the need for air conditioning. Just outside, a shallow pool cuts a line between the sand and the adjoining terrace, bringing the expanse of ocean water ever closer to the living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The entire house is full of immersive moments like this one. From the corridors, the concrete walls create shallow view-angles that reveal glimpses of each subsequent space and simultaneously frame the sky above. Constructed by local builders trained by the construction team, the walls used locally sourced sand and aggregate, minimizing the need to import building materials. In a similar resource-conscious spirit, the architects placed a large cistern beneath the main terrace to harvest water and topped the flat sections of the roof with photovoltaic panels.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

In the bedrooms, pendant lights hang like flower buds from the ceiling and long fronds peek in from the adjacent rock-bottomed gardens. Natural linen curtains billow in the ocean breeze and let through just the right amount of sunlight. Sometimes, fishermen pull up to the Ipé docks, offering the day’s catch. The result is a home that seems to bloom out of its site.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Le Cabanon / Rick Joy Architects" 21 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894781/le-cabanon-rick-joy-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »