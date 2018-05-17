61 Winners Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards

From a shortlist of 93 buildings, 61 London projects have been awarded the 2018 RIBA London Awards for architectural excellence, the city's most prestigious design honor. The winners include 14 housing schemes, 8 schools, and a city farm. All of these designs will be further considered for the RIBA National Awards, to be announced in June. The winners of the national award will then create a shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the highest award for architecture in the UK.
The winners are as follows:
15 Clerkenwell Close / Amin Taha + Groupwork
25 Savile Row / Piercy& Company
53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown
70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd
Abell and Cleland / DSDHA EPR Architects
Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA
Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave
Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture
Black Stone Buildings / 6a architects
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners
Brentford Lock West Block E / Mae with White Ink Architects and Claude Maguire
Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins
Caroline Place / Amin Taha + Groupwork
Central Parade / Gort Scott
Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown
Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington
Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects
De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown
Faraday House / dRMM with Simpson Haugh
Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groarke
Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architects
Gasholders London / Wilkinson Eyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design
Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture
Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington
Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown
Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein
Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins\Brown
Kings Crescent Estate Phase 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown
Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects
Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects
Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones
No1 New Oxford Street / Orms
R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects with Weedon Architects
Red House / 31/44 Architects
Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with EPR Architects
Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects Limited
Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington
Salters Hall / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects
Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects
Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates
South Gardens / Maccreanor Lavington
St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects
St James Market / Make Architects
Streatham and Clapham High School – Phase One and Two / Cottrell and Vermeulan Architecture
Sutherland Road / Levitt Bernstein
The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects
The Department Store / Square and Partners
The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill
The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects
Turner’s House / Butler Hegarty Architects
University of Roehampton Library / Feilden Clegg Bradley
Upper Richmond Road / Alford Hall Monaghan Morris
VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner
Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A
Victoria and Albert Museum Members’ Room / Carmody Groarke
Victoria Hall King’s Cross / Stanton Williams
Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann Architects
Waterloo Community Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects
Weston Street / Alford Hall Monaghan Morris
White Collar Factory Alford Hall Monaghan Morris
Further Special Awards have been awarded to:
- The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects - RIBA London Sustainability Award, sponsored by Geberit;
- Turner’s House / Butler Hegarty Architects - RIBA London Conservation Award;
- Red House / 31/44 Architects - RIBA London Small Project Award;
- Belvue School by NAME, for Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave - RIBA London Client of the Year Award sponsored by Tobermore;
- Harry Paticas / Arboreal Architects - RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell for Bethnal Green Memorial;
- Royal Academy of Music, Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects and Victoria & Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A - RIBA London Building of the Year Award, sponsored by Artifice Press.
