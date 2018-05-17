World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 61 Winners Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards

61 Winners Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
61 Winners Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards
Save this picture!
61 Winners Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards, Sunderland Road / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker
Sunderland Road / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker

From a shortlist of 93 buildings, 61 London projects have been awarded the 2018 RIBA London Awards for architectural excellence, the city's most prestigious design honor. The winners include 14 housing schemes, 8 schools, and a city farm. All of these designs will be further considered for the RIBA National Awards, to be announced in June. The winners of the national award will then create a shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the highest award for architecture in the UK.

The winners are as follows:

15 Clerkenwell Close / Amin Taha + Groupwork

Save this picture!
15 Clerkenwell Close / Amin Taha + Groupwork. Image © Tim Saor
15 Clerkenwell Close / Amin Taha + Groupwork. Image © Tim Saor

25 Savile Row / Piercy& Company

Save this picture!
25 Savile Row / Piercy & Company. Image © Nick Hufton
25 Savile Row / Piercy & Company. Image © Nick Hufton

53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture!
53 Great Suffolk Street / HawkinsBrown. Image © Tim Crocker
53 Great Suffolk Street / HawkinsBrown. Image © Tim Crocker

70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd

Save this picture!
70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd. Image © Will Pryce
70 Wilson / Astudio Ltd. Image © Will Pryce

Abell and Cleland / DSDHA EPR Architects

Save this picture!
Abell and Cleland / DSDHA . Image © Luca Miserocchi
Abell and Cleland / DSDHA . Image © Luca Miserocchi

Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA

Save this picture!
Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA. Image © Luca Miserocchi
Alex Monroe Workshop / DSDHA. Image © Luca Miserocchi

Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave

Save this picture!
Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave. Image © Studio Weave
Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave. Image © Studio Weave

Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture

Save this picture!
Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture. Image © Marcela Spadaro
Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture. Image © Marcela Spadaro

Black Stone Buildings / 6a architects

Save this picture!
Black Stone Buildings / 6a Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin
Black Stone Buildings / 6a Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Brentford Lock West Block E / Mae with White Ink Architects and Claude Maguire

Save this picture!
Brentford Lock West Block E / Mae. Image © Rory Gardiner
Brentford Lock West Block E / Mae. Image © Rory Gardiner

Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins

Save this picture!
Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile
Bridge Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile

Caroline Place / Amin Taha + Groupwork

Save this picture!
Caroline Place / Amin Taha + Groupwork. Image © Tim Saor
Caroline Place / Amin Taha + Groupwork. Image © Tim Saor

Central Parade / Gort Scott

Save this picture!
Central Parade / Gort Scott. Image © Dirk Lindner
Central Parade / Gort Scott. Image © Dirk Lindner

Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown

Save this picture!
Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane

Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington

Save this picture!
Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Charles Dickens School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects

Save this picture!
Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects. Image © Anthony Boulanger
Dartmouth Park House / AY Architects. Image © Anthony Boulanger

De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown

Save this picture!
De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
De Beauvoir Block / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane

Faraday House / dRMM with Simpson Haugh

Save this picture!
Faraday House / drMM. Image © French Tye
Faraday House / drMM. Image © French Tye

Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groarke

Save this picture!
Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groake. Image © Johan Dehlin
Fitzrovia House / Carmody Groake. Image © Johan Dehlin

Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architects

Save this picture!
Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architect. Image © John Sturrock
Gasholder Park / Bell Phillips Architect. Image © John Sturrock

Gasholders London / Wilkinson Eyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design

Save this picture!
Gasholders London / Wilkinson Eyre. Image © Peter Landers
Gasholders London / Wilkinson Eyre. Image © Peter Landers

Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture

Save this picture!
Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture. Image © Leon Chew
Gin Distillery / Open Practice Architecture. Image © Leon Chew

Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington

Save this picture!
Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Grange Primary School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture!
Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins/Brown. Image © Siobhan Doran
Hackney Town Hall / Hawkins/Brown. Image © Siobhan Doran

Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein

Save this picture!
Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker
Hazelhurst Court / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker

Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture!
Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins/Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Ivydale Primary School / Hawkins/Brown. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Kings Crescent Estate Phase 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown

Save this picture!
Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane

Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects

Save this picture!
Kingstate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Kingstate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects

Save this picture!
Knox Bhaven Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert
Knox Bhaven Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert

Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones

Save this picture!
Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones. Image © Paul Riddle
Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones. Image © Paul Riddle

No1 New Oxford Street / Orms

Save this picture!
No1 New Oxford Street / Orms. Image © Timothy Saor
No1 New Oxford Street / Orms. Image © Timothy Saor

R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects with Weedon Architects

Save this picture!
R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse
R7, Kings Cross / Duggan Morris Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Red House / 31/44 Architects

Save this picture!
Red House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
Red House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with EPR Architects

Save this picture!
Riverlight / RSHP. Image © Anthony Coleman
Riverlight / RSHP. Image © Anthony Coleman

Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects Limited

Save this picture!
Royal Academy of Music - The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and the Angela Burgess Recital Room / Ian Ritchie Architects Limited. Image © Adam Scott
Royal Academy of Music - The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and the Angela Burgess Recital Room / Ian Ritchie Architects Limited. Image © Adam Scott

Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington

Save this picture!
Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

Salters Hall / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects

Save this picture!
Salters Hill / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Salters Hill / De Metz Forbes Knight Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects

Save this picture!
Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects. Image © RIBA
Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen Architects. Image © RIBA

Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates

Save this picture!
Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates. Image © Peter Cook
Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates. Image © Peter Cook

South Gardens / Maccreanor Lavington

Save this picture!
South Gardens / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker
South Gardens / Maccreanor Lavington. Image © Tim Crocker

St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects

Save this picture!
St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects. Image © John Maclean
St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects. Image © John Maclean

St James Market / Make Architects

Save this picture!
St James Market / Make Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
St James Market / Make Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Streatham and Clapham High School – Phase One and Two / Cottrell and Vermeulan Architecture

Save this picture!
Streatham and Clapham High School Phase One and Two / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman
Streatham and Clapham High School Phase One and Two / Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture. Image © Anthony Coleman

Sutherland Road / Levitt Bernstein

Save this picture!
Sunderland Road / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker
Sunderland Road / Levitt Bernstein. Image © Tim Crocker

The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects

Save this picture!
The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects. Image © Benedict Luxmoore
The Bourne Estate / Matthew Lloyd Architects. Image © Benedict Luxmoore

The Department Store / Square and Partners

Save this picture!
The Department Store / Squire and Partners. Image © James Jones
The Department Store / Squire and Partners. Image © James Jones

The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Save this picture!
The Leadenhall Building / RSHP. Image © Paul Raferty
The Leadenhall Building / RSHP. Image © Paul Raferty

The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill

Save this picture!
The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill. Image © Simon Watson
The Makers House / Liddicoat & Goldhill. Image © Simon Watson

The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects

Save this picture!
The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects. Image © Peter Landers
The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects. Image © Peter Landers

Turner’s House / Butler Hegarty Architects

Save this picture!
Turner's House / Butler Hegarty Architects. Image © Anne Purkiss
Turner's House / Butler Hegarty Architects. Image © Anne Purkiss

University of Roehampton Library / Feilden Clegg Bradley

Save this picture!
University of Roehampton / FCB Studios. Image © Hufton Crow
University of Roehampton / FCB Studios. Image © Hufton Crow

Upper Richmond Road / Alford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture!
Upper Richmond Road / AHMM. Image © Timothy Saor
Upper Richmond Road / AHMM. Image © Timothy Saor

VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner

Save this picture!
VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner. Image © Helene Binet
VEX / Chance de Silva & Scanner. Image © Helene Binet

Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A

Save this picture!
Victoria & Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A. Image © Hufton Crow
Victoria & Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A. Image © Hufton Crow

Victoria and Albert Museum Members’ Room / Carmody Groarke

Save this picture!
Victoria & Albert Museum Members' Room / Carmody Groarke. Image © Rory Gardiner
Victoria & Albert Museum Members' Room / Carmody Groarke. Image © Rory Gardiner

Victoria Hall King’s Cross / Stanton Williams

Save this picture!
Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams. Image © John Sturrock
Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams. Image © John Sturrock

Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann Architects

Save this picture!
Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann Architects. Image © Heini Shneebeli
Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann Architects. Image © Heini Shneebeli

Waterloo Community Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects

Save this picture!
Waterloo Community Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects. Image © Feilden Fowles Architects
Waterloo Community Farm / Feilden Fowles Architects. Image © Feilden Fowles Architects

Weston Street / Alford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture!
Weston Street / AHMM. Image © Timothy Saor
Weston Street / AHMM. Image © Timothy Saor

White Collar Factory Alford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture!
White Collar Factory / AHMM. Image © Timothy Saor
White Collar Factory / AHMM. Image © Timothy Saor

Further Special Awards have been awarded to:

  • The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects - RIBA London Sustainability Award, sponsored by Geberit;
  • Turner’s House / Butler Hegarty Architects - RIBA London Conservation Award;
  • Red House / 31/44 Architects - RIBA London Small Project Award;
  • Belvue School by NAME, for Belvue School Woodland Classrooms / Studio Weave - RIBA London Client of the Year Award sponsored by Tobermore;
  • Harry Paticas / Arboreal Architects - RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell for Bethnal Green Memorial;
  • Royal Academy of Music, Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects and Victoria & Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A - RIBA London Building of the Year Award, sponsored by Artifice Press.

News via: RIBA

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "61 Winners Announced for 2018 RIBA London Awards" 17 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894688/61-winners-announced-for-2018-riba-london-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »