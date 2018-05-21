World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
micasa vol.C / Studio MK27

  • 09:00 - 21 May, 2018
micasa vol.C / Studio MK27
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27

Cortesia de Studio MK27

  • Architect

    Studio MK27

  • Location

    São Paulo, São Paulo, Brasil

  • Author

    Marcio Kogan

  • Co-Author

    Marcio Tanaka

  • Project Team

    Carlos Costa, Diana Radomysler, Laura Guedes, Mariana Ruzante, Mariana Simas, Oswaldo Pessano, Raquel Reznicek, Renata Furlanetto, Samanta Cafardo, Tamara Lichtenstein

  • Area

    230.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Courtesy of Studio MK27

  • Cálculo Estrutural – Madeira

    Carpinteria Estruturas de Madeira - Eng. Alan Dias

  • Structural Analysis – Metal

    Gdpe Projetos Estruturais

  • Cálculo Estrutural – Concreto

    Gdpe Projetos Estruturais

  • MEP

    Zamaro Projetos De Instalações

  • Foundation

    Apoio Assessoria e Projeto De Fundações

  • Air Conditioning

    Thermoplan Engenharia Térmica

  • Contractor

    All'e Engenharia - Eng. Luis Esteves, Eng. Edson Kimura, Eng. Silvio Lopes
Save this picture!
micasa vol.C / Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27

Text description provided by the architects. MiCasa Vol.C is a single open space that completes the existing furniture store complex in São Paulo. The complex consists of the original store, Vol.A, the annex designed by studio mk27 in 2007, Vol.B, and now the new space called Vol.C.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27

The demand for a flexible program led to the creation of an internal space that allowed for several possible uses: shop, exhibition space or temporary residence for invited artists, on a caravan that fits inside the space. The resulting space is a 15x15m floor plan with a 7,5m ceiling height. An Isamu Noguchi's pendant lamp punctuates the double symmetry of the space and explores its vertical dimension.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27

For the construction of a light pavilion, the studio adopted a wood structural system, continuing studiomk27’s recent research on the subject and suitable for a clean and fast construction.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Save this picture!
Axonometric 02
Axonometric 02
Save this picture!
Axonometric 03
Axonometric 03
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27

A succession of glued laminated timber frames overcomes almost 15m spans. Every two modules, in the upper plane, steel rods are used for bracing the structure.

A substructure supports the skin of the building and creates a gap between the plane of the façade and the pillars. This distance reinforces the reading of the rhythm and of the simple fittings of the wooden elements.

Contrasting with the “straightness” of the metal structure of Vol.A and the brutalist exposed concrete of Vol.B, Vol.C seems to float off the ground gently, like a Japanese lantern.

The building’s envelope is made of folded sheets of two different materials: translucent polycarbonate in the upper half and a white metal plate in the lower one. During the day, the shadows of surrounding trees are projected onto the façade, bringing the poetic movement of light and nature into the inner space.

.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Studio MK27
Cortesia de Studio MK27

Cite: "micasa vol.C / Studio MK27" [micasa vol.C / Studio MK27] 21 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894663/micasa-vo-studio-mk27/> ISSN 0719-8884

