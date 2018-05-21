micasa vol.C / Studio MK27

+ 56

Architect Studio MK27

Location São Paulo, São Paulo, Brasil

Author Marcio Kogan

Co-Author Marcio Tanaka

Project Team Carlos Costa, Diana Radomysler, Laura Guedes, Mariana Ruzante, Mariana Simas, Oswaldo Pessano, Raquel Reznicek, Renata Furlanetto, Samanta Cafardo, Tamara Lichtenstein

Area 230.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Courtesy of Studio MK27

Cálculo Estrutural – Madeira Carpinteria Estruturas de Madeira - Eng. Alan Dias

Structural Analysis – Metal Gdpe Projetos Estruturais

Cálculo Estrutural – Concreto Gdpe Projetos Estruturais

MEP Zamaro Projetos De Instalações

Foundation Apoio Assessoria e Projeto De Fundações

Air Conditioning Thermoplan Engenharia Térmica

Contractor All'e Engenharia - Eng. Luis Esteves, Eng. Edson Kimura, Eng. Silvio Lopes More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. MiCasa Vol.C is a single open space that completes the existing furniture store complex in São Paulo. The complex consists of the original store, Vol.A, the annex designed by studio mk27 in 2007, Vol.B, and now the new space called Vol.C.

The demand for a flexible program led to the creation of an internal space that allowed for several possible uses: shop, exhibition space or temporary residence for invited artists, on a caravan that fits inside the space. The resulting space is a 15x15m floor plan with a 7,5m ceiling height. An Isamu Noguchi's pendant lamp punctuates the double symmetry of the space and explores its vertical dimension.

For the construction of a light pavilion, the studio adopted a wood structural system, continuing studiomk27’s recent research on the subject and suitable for a clean and fast construction.

A succession of glued laminated timber frames overcomes almost 15m spans. Every two modules, in the upper plane, steel rods are used for bracing the structure.

A substructure supports the skin of the building and creates a gap between the plane of the façade and the pillars. This distance reinforces the reading of the rhythm and of the simple fittings of the wooden elements.

Contrasting with the “straightness” of the metal structure of Vol.A and the brutalist exposed concrete of Vol.B, Vol.C seems to float off the ground gently, like a Japanese lantern.

The building’s envelope is made of folded sheets of two different materials: translucent polycarbonate in the upper half and a white metal plate in the lower one. During the day, the shadows of surrounding trees are projected onto the façade, bringing the poetic movement of light and nature into the inner space.

