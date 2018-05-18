World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. South Korea
  5. Oh Jongsang
  6. 2018
  7. Dongsan Church / Oh Jongsang

Dongsan Church / Oh Jongsang

  • 20:00 - 18 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dongsan Church / Oh Jongsang
Save this picture!
Dongsan Church / Oh Jongsang, Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

Courtesy of Oh Jongsang Courtesy of Oh Jongsang Courtesy of Oh Jongsang Courtesy of Oh Jongsang + 22

  • Architects

    Oh Jongsang

  • Location

    47-3 Jinam-ri, Janghowon-eup, Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

  • Area

    470.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

Site plan
In many cases, site conditions determine the direction of the building.
The same was true of the Dongsan churches, which had long-triangled shaped land.
We put the chaple on the right side of the land where we can get the largest volume.
The parking lot is on the left.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

We spread the building over a long stretch of land
The main entrance is set in the center of the building to configure the flow of human movement efficiently.
On the back side of the building is a cozy garden.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

external for
On one side of the long and low mass, a tall, slender tower was attached
.The contrast of the form is visually fun when it is clearer than in the middle case.
The cross tower is located on the opposite side of the high volume of the chapel on the right, so  it serves as a counterbalance that balances the overall shape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

Although the overall form is a simple form that combines three or four basic volumes, several layers were made by digging the lump of cube and empty out it.
Such layers are used as the equipment including useful external space, such as canopy, entrance, etc. and the equipment of visual pleasure through the sense of depth.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

internal plane
In the inner plane, all the spaces is placed in front, back, left and right of one corridor.
It is forced to form a long corridor to secure the flow of human movement in a long plane.
But the corridors don’t just serve as a passageway.
Sometimes narrow and sometimes wide,  It also serves as an entrance hall and a front hall in front of the chapel.
The garden is arranged on the left and right sides of the corridor and a large window is opened.
Corridor is not a narrow, stuffy passage, but a plentiful access space leading to the chaple, feeling the nature.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

materials
External materials are simply set with white STUCCO and red bricks.
Considering the exposure concrete finish at the initial plan, we changed it to white STUCCO considering the cost.
Solid taste of exposed concrete finish is lessen, but the combination of white and red is refreshing.
Red brick is used as an interior material to maintain the context and to promote the economic feasibility of the construction.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches South Korea
Cite: "Dongsan Church / Oh Jongsang" 18 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894657/dongsan-church-oh-jongsang/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »