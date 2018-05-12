World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Italy
  5. Luigi Serboli
  6. 2017
  Functional Reuse of an Ex Factory in Lumezzane / Luigi Serboli + Pierangelo Scaroni

Functional Reuse of an Ex Factory in Lumezzane / Luigi Serboli + Pierangelo Scaroni

  • 09:00 - 12 May, 2018
Functional Reuse of an Ex Factory in Lumezzane / Luigi Serboli + Pierangelo Scaroni
Functional Reuse of an Ex Factory in Lumezzane / Luigi Serboli + Pierangelo Scaroni, © Ilario Piatti
© Ilario Piatti

© Ilario Piatti

  • Collaborators

    Andrea Busi – Elena Mastinelli

  • Main Contractor

    M.P. Engineering S.r.l.

  • Clients

    Holding Umberto Gnutti S.p.a
    More Specs
Courtesy of Luigi Serboli
Courtesy of Luigi Serboli

Text description provided by the architects. The functional reuse involves the facades overlooking the valley and aims at creating a geometrically simple organism, yet changing and iridescent.

© Ilario Piatti
© Ilario Piatti
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ilario Piatti
© Ilario Piatti

The top is thought in honeycomb polycarbonate, the middle band is projected in folded and anodized steel sheet while the base is clad in split and milled concrete. 

Courtesy of Luigi Serboli
Courtesy of Luigi Serboli
Materials Diagram
Materials Diagram
Courtesy of Luigi Serboli
Courtesy of Luigi Serboli

The declared objective is to obtain, via changing facades with bright colors, the partial disappearance of the architecture and diminish the perceived height of the existing volume.

© Ilario Piatti
© Ilario Piatti

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Italy
Cite: "Functional Reuse of an Ex Factory in Lumezzane / Luigi Serboli + Pierangelo Scaroni" 12 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894143/functional-reuse-of-an-ex-factory-in-lumezzane-luigi-serboli-plus-pierangelo-scaroni/> ISSN 0719-8884

