  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Luke Stanley Architects
  6. 2017
  7. JR’s Hut at Kimo Estate / Anthony Hunt Design + Luke Stanley Architects

JR’s Hut at Kimo Estate / Anthony Hunt Design + Luke Stanley Architects

  • 17:00 - 9 May, 2018
JR’s Hut at Kimo Estate / Anthony Hunt Design + Luke Stanley Architects
JR’s Hut at Kimo Estate / Anthony Hunt Design + Luke Stanley Architects, © Hilary Bradford
© Hilary Bradford

© Hilary Bradford

© Hilary Bradford
Text description provided by the architects. The Kimo Hut stands alone on a hill outside Gundagai in rural New South Wales. It is the latest addition to Kimo Estate, a second generation farm which has diversified to host weddings and provide accommodation showcasing the areas natural beauty. It is a place to switch off, quite literally, and forget about the distractions of modern life.

© Hilary Bradford
Elevations
Elevations
© Hilary Bradford
Sustainable Australian hardwoods were the obvious choice given the huts ‘eco’ brief and remote location. Materials needed to be easily sourced and handled on site by a two person owner-builder team.

© Hilary Bradford
The huts form was inspired by a classic ‘A’ frame tent, which simultaneously provides both refuge from, and connection with, the natural environment. An expressed hardwood structure anchors the building, defining the interior spaces and framing views of the surrounding farmlands. Timber features throughout the hut, with hand crafted details recalling the character of agricultural buildings found on the property.

© Hilary Bradford
© Hilary Bradford

