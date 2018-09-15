World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Headquarters
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Yushe architectural design
  6. 2016
  7. Machinery Park Headquarters / Shanghai Yushe architectural design

Machinery Park Headquarters / Shanghai Yushe architectural design

  • 22:00 - 15 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Machinery Park Headquarters / Shanghai Yushe architectural design
Save this picture!
Machinery Park Headquarters / Shanghai Yushe architectural design, Grass Slopes Connect with Buildings. Image © Yijie Hu
Grass Slopes Connect with Buildings. Image © Yijie Hu

Modern Style three-section Facade Proportion. Image © Yijie Hu Lobby. Image © Yijie Hu Side of the Building. Image © Yijie Hu Building under Light. Image © Yijie Hu + 15

  • Architects

    Shanghai Yushe architectural design

  • Location

    City park, 18th Avenue, Western port of Lingang economic and technological development zone, Yibin, Sichuan, China

  • Lead Architects

    Yi Xu, Xiao Chen

  • Design Team

    Junfeng Xu, Meng Li, Zhen Cao, Dengdeng Wang, Timothy

  • Area

    12000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Yijie Hu
Save this picture!
Overall Building hape. Image © Yijie Hu
Overall Building hape. Image © Yijie Hu

Text description provided by the architects. The sun rises and time evolves. Light and curve define the scale of space when the traditional form becomes meaningless.

The headquarter office of Machinery Park is located at Lingang economic development zone. The six-floor building has a total area of 12000 square meters. It embraces the entrance square by its curve layout and expanding shape. With the curtain wall system it creates an image of simplicity and decency. Light pours in to bring a delicate and comfortable working atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Modern Style three-section Facade Proportion. Image © Yijie Hu
Modern Style three-section Facade Proportion. Image © Yijie Hu

We try to present the building with a special form by light and space. We are inspired by the curve between bright and dark sides of dawn, and fascinated by the power of light to sculpture the form.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The building embodies an open attitude of the company. The curve form stands still while the light is fluent, which makes the building an existence as an abstract change and an experience of variation. As <Yi Gen> says: stop when needed and act also when needed. Either stop or act at the right time thus we have bright future.

Save this picture!
Building Under Reflection. Image © Yijie Hu
Building Under Reflection. Image © Yijie Hu

Light is a transparent media, curve is an expression of form, and building is a massive subject. We try to connect all of them.

The ground floor is lifted 2 meters higher to emphasis the vertical scale of the building. It is connected with entrance square by grass slopes to create different layers of site experience. The outline of both ground and top floors are offset to bring two corridors of grey space, which encourages communication and increases interestingness of space. The façade is enriched to form a classic ‘three-segment’ proportion.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

We tend to feel the interior space by its exterior form, either as a spectator or an insider. The basic design language is limited to the very simplicity and delicacy.

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Yijie Hu
Lobby. Image © Yijie Hu

Form focuses on the core issue of layout and function, while materials are supposed to reflect the characteristic of the building.

Stone is a natural material with both slight differences and integrality of each piece. It creates the main theme of the building with a decent image as a headquarter office.

Save this picture!
Side of the Building. Image © Yijie Hu
Side of the Building. Image © Yijie Hu

The light has its various moods on either sunny or cloudy days, either at dawn or dusk. A large area of glass curtain wall and horizontal aluminum louvers are used to filter the light to bring romance to the rational building with light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Overlook View. Image © Yijie Hu
Overlook View. Image © Yijie Hu

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Shanghai Yushe architectural design
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Military Headquarters Offices China
Cite: "Machinery Park Headquarters / Shanghai Yushe architectural design" 15 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893501/the-headquarter-office-of-machinery-park-shanghai-yushe-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Grass Slopes Connect with Buildings. Image © Yijie Hu

临港机械园总部办公楼 / 上海予舍建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »