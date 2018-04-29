World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. South Korea
  5. KDDH
  6. 2018
  7. Haengchon Public Land No. 3 / KDDH

Haengchon Public Land No. 3 / KDDH

  • 20:00 - 29 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Haengchon Public Land No. 3 / KDDH
Save this picture!
Haengchon Public Land No. 3 / KDDH, © Yongsoon Kim
© Yongsoon Kim

© Yongsoon Kim © Yongsoon Kim © Yongsoon Kim © Yongsoon Kim + 24

  • Site Area

    211.81 m2

  • Building Area

    61.80 m2

  • Gross Floor Area

    115.62 m2

  • Building to Land Ratio

    29.18%

  • Floor Area Ratio

    54.59%

  • Building Scope

    2F

  • Height

    10.875 m

  • Structure

    Steel frame

  • Client

    Seoul Metropolitan City
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yongsoon Kim
© Yongsoon Kim

Text description provided by the architects. The city has grown so fast that it can not be measured. Then what about the quality of our lives? Dehumanization of human beings, poor generosity, and busy daily lives. Seoul is perhaps the most widespread place to be in such matters. Achromatic people moving without composure and hectic daily routines are not allowed except for coming and going to the same place.

Save this picture!
© Yongsoon Kim
© Yongsoon Kim

The city produces a quick and fancy flow, but since it is not a penetrative flow in every small alley, we still wait for the slow, humble spaces to remain their original appearance in Seoul. For us who have lived far away from the earth, being close to it can be a symbol of humanity and composure. The reason why we need urban agriculture is simple. We need a buffer. Fill the city with loose and soft soil every nook and corner.

Save this picture!
© Yongsoon Kim
© Yongsoon Kim

The Haengchon vacant lot, created for urban agriculture, is a useful site where public architects, residents, experts and public officials can join forces to create a vacant space owned by the city. At the center of the city's agriculture industry, Haengchon's vacant lot 3 is located in Muak-dong, Jongno-gu, where fresh air flows through Inwan Mountain and Seoul's capital city.

Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Yongsoon Kim
© Yongsoon Kim
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2

On the first floor of Haengchon vacant lot, adjacent to raising seeding field and public garden, there is an agriculture equipment storage and water storage tank that can use the water from the roof of Jongno-gu record archive. There is a room for internal restroom and residents education.

The second floor is designed for various activities, such as exhibitions and community activities, and a community-operated coffee shop will be set up to trigger communication between residents. A solar panel was installed on the south side of the building to produce about 7,300 kWh of electricity annually. It is a desire for everyone to communicate with one another and share time for a better life and create social and economic value.

Save this picture!
© Yongsoon Kim
© Yongsoon Kim

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center South Korea
Cite: "Haengchon Public Land No. 3 / KDDH" 29 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893409/haengchon-public-land-no-3-kddh/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »