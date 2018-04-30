World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Taiwan
  5. ML Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Runway of Life / ML Architect

Runway of Life / ML Architect

  • 00:00 - 30 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Runway of Life / ML Architect
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

Courtesy of ML Architect Courtesy of ML Architect Courtesy of ML Architect Courtesy of ML Architect + 32

  • Architects

    ML Architect

  • Location

    Kaohsiung,Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Chih-Feng Lin

  • Collaborators

    Bai Guo Metal Engineering Co.,Ltd., Taie Building materials Co.,Ltd.

  • Curator at Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

    Tseng Fangling

  • Area

    770.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

Text description provided by the architects. The biennale-style Kaohsiung International Container Art Festival has now been held eight times since its inception in 2001. With changing times and spaces, Kaohsiung has transformed itself from the harbor industrial city it was to a historic and cultural ocean metropolis. Within Kaohsiung, the container-a signifier of port culture -is no longer merely a carrier of goods and a linkage in commercial trade networks, but has been molded into an important symbol of the culture and history of Kaohsiung City.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

In 2017, Kaohsiung International Container Art Festival exhibits all container display at the Pier-2 Art Center next to Kaohsiung Port. Implemented by Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts. The topic is about creativity of container art and Shinenior (Shiny-senior) event.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

According to this concept, our team are thinking about two things that we can’t resist in our lives which are gravity and time. Moreover, we use container to show different perspectives in life. In one of container exhibition that metaphorically shows its foothold is standing on the ground to against gravity as our lives can't always resist aging because of time and gravity. A major section is selected to show age difference of life that presents expectation of "creating space → leading mood → making emotion → metaphor of certain state and memory in life", bringing awareness, emotion, time difference and memory through the architectural space. The installation titled 'Runway of Life' is arranged in five consecutive stages of life.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Toddler/balance
This is the period of learning how to balancing and standing. We create different facilities such as ladder, game net, slide to experience those dynamic activities in the container's space. When walking on the net, it falls down easily without a solid foothold as we try to learn how to walk in toddler age. Therefore, by using these sensory experiences to create feelings that lead us back to a certain stage in our lives.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

Childhood/peek
The period in this age is always having full curiosity to explore things, interest, and future. Moreover, the most fun part is that we create a kaleidoscope on the container to watch different lights colors change randomly through the peephole.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

Adolescent/activity
Youth is the age experiencing diversities of learning, communicating with people, and getting involved in our society. Therefore, we have planned clothing exhibition and leisure activities in this area to attract more different-age people visiting. On the other hand, using recycling container that it's an environmental concept to appeal people the importance of recycling, so we invited "Spring Pool Glass" organization to display by using recycled glass to recreate glass sand as "Silver Horizon" new life in response to renewable resources and the theme of this year's Container Arts Festival.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

Midlife/lookout and solitude
We set up an observatory on the upper part of one tilted shipping container that appears physical strength, career and vision of midlife. The container in order to look alone through the ladder to reach an independent support of the small platform, and enabling people to stand alone in this ascendency. The other support tilted container is quiet space which uses container to create an empty body with a small space to limit people entering. It shows a contraction in the space to correspond reality, so that people can be isolated from the outside world to stare the sky, feel calmness, and meditate alone from this light space.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Senior/stare
As Evergreen age, people tend to have more developments of spiritual aspect and focus on steady nature from their inner state. We cutting through the container body to bend itself which creates the opening part to guide people can see a bright vision from the sky, and watching the internal exhibition that brings inner peace, thought, and feeling.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

We hope to make full use of the container itself in many ways such as cutting, bending, and twisting opening part which create a light- transmissive space that allows the light to penetrate into the cabinet itself. Containers are converted into special spaces with special sensory atmosphere that brings different insight-view and life experience.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ML Architect
Courtesy of ML Architect

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Taiwan
Cite: "Runway of Life / ML Architect" 30 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893383/runway-of-life-ml-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of ML Architect

高雄货柜艺术节装置，在集装箱中穿越人生五大阶段 / ML Architect

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »