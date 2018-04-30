World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bridges
  4. China
  5. Atelier Groundwork Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. X Bridge / Atelier Groundwork Architecture

X Bridge / Atelier Groundwork Architecture

  • 20:00 - 30 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
X Bridge / Atelier Groundwork Architecture
Save this picture!
X Bridge / Atelier Groundwork Architecture, © Bing Zhang
© Bing Zhang

© Bing Zhang © Bowen Hou © Bing Zhang © Bing Zhang + 22

  • Architects

    Atelier Groundwork Architecture

  • Location

    Guanghua Rd, Bai Xia Qu, Nanjingshi, Jiangsu Sheng, China

  • Lead Architects

    Bing Zhang, Hang Dai

  • Design Team

    Qian Wang, Liang Qiao, Junyu Pan, Cheng Xu, Xufen Cuig, Yuxiang Ni, Kaiqiang Su

  • Structure

    9 M(Span)

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Bing Zhang, Bowen Hou

  • Creative Consultant

    Hongci Liu

  • Client

    Nanjing newspaper Culture Development Co., Ltd.

  • Awards

    German Design Award 2018 Winner
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. As a connection of buildings between the north and the south in Nanjing Newspaper Cultural & Innovative Park, and in order to respond with the genius loci, the X Bridge combines the design of space and its load transferring of structure instead of conventional decoration after structural build-up. The structure is formed by the main and secondary trusses which are joined innovatively together in X-shape to support each other to insure stability and strength of the whole structure.

Save this picture!
© Bing Zhang
© Bing Zhang

The walking deck is right on the lower chord of the trusses, the trusses are also the side interface of safety rail; The form of main truss, the arrangement of inclined bars in the main truss, and the variation of sectional area of all truss elements are in compliance with their bending moment diagram, shear force distribution, and their internal resistant forces respectively.

Save this picture!
© Bing Zhang
© Bing Zhang
Save this picture!
Internal Force Diagram
Internal Force Diagram

Intervention of structure to the space through structural layout and expression of force resistance intensify the space cognition and structural logic itself. A new exciting walking experience is gained by highly integrated design of structure, space and interface.

Save this picture!
© Bing Zhang
© Bing Zhang
Save this picture!
© Bing Zhang
© Bing Zhang

Structure is the absolute philosophy of a bridge design; a structure fabrication can be both the skin and bone of a bridge, designing a structure for a bridge is not just an application of technology, but also a creation of an art. Bridge starts with fundamental structural elements, exploring the potential organic spatial functions in both structural system and structural layout.

Save this picture!
© Bing Zhang
© Bing Zhang

The integrated design philosophy ensures perfect combination of structural efficiency and aesthetic form, and at the same time creating a vivid passing experience.

Save this picture!
© Bing Zhang
© Bing Zhang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges China
Cite: "X Bridge / Atelier Groundwork Architecture" 30 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893308/x-bridge-zhang-bing-and-atelier-groundwork-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bing Zhang

X桥 / 土木方建筑工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »