X Bridge / Atelier Groundwork Architecture

+ 22

Architects Atelier Groundwork Architecture

Location Guanghua Rd, Bai Xia Qu, Nanjingshi, Jiangsu Sheng, China

Lead Architects Bing Zhang, Hang Dai

Design Team Qian Wang, Liang Qiao, Junyu Pan, Cheng Xu, Xufen Cuig, Yuxiang Ni, Kaiqiang Su

Structure 9 M(Span)

Project Year 2016

Photographs Bing Zhang, Bowen Hou

Creative Consultant Hongci Liu

Client Nanjing newspaper Culture Development Co., Ltd.

Awards German Design Award 2018 Winner More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As a connection of buildings between the north and the south in Nanjing Newspaper Cultural & Innovative Park, and in order to respond with the genius loci, the X Bridge combines the design of space and its load transferring of structure instead of conventional decoration after structural build-up. The structure is formed by the main and secondary trusses which are joined innovatively together in X-shape to support each other to insure stability and strength of the whole structure.

The walking deck is right on the lower chord of the trusses, the trusses are also the side interface of safety rail; The form of main truss, the arrangement of inclined bars in the main truss, and the variation of sectional area of all truss elements are in compliance with their bending moment diagram, shear force distribution, and their internal resistant forces respectively.

Intervention of structure to the space through structural layout and expression of force resistance intensify the space cognition and structural logic itself. A new exciting walking experience is gained by highly integrated design of structure, space and interface.

Structure is the absolute philosophy of a bridge design; a structure fabrication can be both the skin and bone of a bridge, designing a structure for a bridge is not just an application of technology, but also a creation of an art. Bridge starts with fundamental structural elements, exploring the potential organic spatial functions in both structural system and structural layout.

The integrated design philosophy ensures perfect combination of structural efficiency and aesthetic form, and at the same time creating a vivid passing experience.