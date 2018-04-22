World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. JHD Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Lvdu Living Art Museum / JHD Architects

Lvdu Living Art Museum / JHD Architects

  • 20:00 - 22 April, 2018
Lvdu Living Art Museum / JHD Architects
Lvdu Living Art Museum / JHD Architects, © Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

© Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng + 17

  • Architects

    JHD Architects

  • Location

    Hefei, Anhui, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Ning Jiang

  • Design Team

    Hui Ding, Meng Jiang, Baoqi Xu, Wenyan Chen, Xiaokun Zhu

  • Area

    800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jianghe Zeng

  • Landscape Design

    Shanghai Ego Landscape Design Ltd.,

  • Interior Design

    Shanghai MU DI Interior Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. Lvdu Living Art Museum  is an experimental building with Hui Zhou regional characteristics and innovative living experience. JHD architects was trying to refine and improve the beauty of "Huizhou impression" which exists in people's mind long time ago, it will be presented in a new way as a new demonstration area that can be accepted by the local people and also can fully reflect the innovative life concept of modern society lifestyle.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

In order to create an atmosphere of Hui Zhou cultural, the main building is designed as the rectangular layout form, cutting the exterior of the building into several blocks, properly separating the shape and increase the height of building in the corner accordingly, and use the unique Matou wall element of the Hui Zhou architecture style to combine with the simple slope roof form of the building, thus make the structure more strong.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

For the entrance design, the aim of using encircling technique is to break the traditional Chinese architecture symmetry by using white wall and wooden grid as a shield to arrange the front space of site into an asymmetric form and forming a circulation space naturally.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

The layout of the building is based on traditional Chinese courtyard design, combined with the sense of order in Chinese architecture and various landscaping techniques in Chinese landscape to create a quiet and comfortable interior courtyard space. The change of the height of the wall has a good connection with the exterior facade of the building, it also integrated with the surrounding natural environment. When people pass through the main entrance space, the architectural space become clear suddenly, as if on the water side.

Site plan
Site plan

The surrounding landscape of the building is composed of different height sculptures, landscape stones, and long and narrow landscape pools. The cloud like building depict a "Hui Zhou impression" with the oriental charm when the building shows the reflection of the center courtyard pool.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Dark grey aluminum plate and white stone as the main materials of the building, silver gray metal grid, with imitation wood grain aluminum plate and copper plate as ornament, the combination of different materials would strengthen the nature of space. The building using metal tension net and the ultra white glass as materials of the main façade to form a strong contrast with the stone material, and it shows different style when the lights up.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "Lvdu Living Art Museum / JHD Architects" 22 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892964/lvdu-living-art-museum-jhd-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

