  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
  6. 2017
  Nanchang Sinic Center / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Nanchang Sinic Center / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

  • 19:00 - 23 April, 2018
Nanchang Sinic Center / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
View of the tower. Image © Jian Fang
View of the tower. Image © Jian Fang

Ribbon rain shed. Image © Jian Fang
Night view. Image © Jian Fang
Interior design. Image © Jian Fang
View of the tower. Image © Jian Fang

  • Architects

    Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

  • Location

    300th Jinhuan Rd, Xihu Qu, Nanchang, China

  • Lead Architects

    Yi Chen (Porject controlling), Yang Zhan, Ben Liu

  • Design Team

    Junyan Shen, Zhiqiang Huang, Suyang Li, Xiaojiao Pan, Weifu Yuan, Xiuqian Jiang

  • Area

    90895.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jian Fang

  • Interior Design

    CityGroup Design Co.,LTD

  • Landscape Design

    L&A Design

  • Architecture Producing Group

    Jifeng Zhang, Xianyue Huang, Guohua Yang

  • Structural Design

    Weixing Li, Hong Qu, Shihua Xie, Jun Hu, Xiaolian Zhang, Xinran Xu

  • Mechanical and Electrical Design

    Gaofeng Sha, Shoufeng Zhang, Jing Sun
    • More Specs Less Specs
View of the tower. Image © Jian Fang
View of the tower. Image © Jian Fang

Text description provided by the architects. Introducing the prosperous image to the riverbank, the 200-meter-high Nanchang Sinic Center with curved glass curtain wall covering the façade brings about dynamics and diversity to the skyline of Ganjiang river-front in between those solid square buildings.

General plan
General plan

From a bird view, the architecture plan, landscape and highways with gentle curves respond to city texture and stand out from the square and upright site arrangement around.

Night view. Image © Jian Fang
Night view. Image © Jian Fang

The architecture from is pure without skirt buildings. Integrally considering the overall organization and fa-çade, architects used a more than 80 meters long three-dimensional curved rain shed on the first floor to echo the tower, which is like a dynamic fluttering ribbon when seen from the ground. The rain shed plays the role of transition in between architecture and the ground as it gradually rises from the ground and possesses vital-ly like the façade and landscape.

Interior design. Image © Jian Fang
Interior design. Image © Jian Fang

Meanwhile, the rain shed satisfies the needs like arranging entrances and stopping places for cars, promises the smooth fire-fighting access, and integrates drainage systems and lighting systems in nodes. The ground floor is combined with landscape design, presenting an open and friendly attitude towards the city.

Ribbon rain shed. Image © Jian Fang
Ribbon rain shed. Image © Jian Fang

The general plan of Nanchang Sinic Center is designed to be a triangle with curved sides, which both softens the sharp feeling brought by angles and properly avoids eye distraction from buildings to be built next to it. As the shape of core tube structure is a triangle, the area proportion it may cover is reduced, creating a freer and more open space for users. Meanwhile, that continuous streamlined form of its plan maximums the width of glass of the office space, increasing the field of version towards Ganjiang River to 270°.

Architecture analysis
Architecture analysis

Tianhua led the whole design course of the building, which reveals the eastern wisdom of aesthetics, presenting the integration and interaction between landmark and context, architecture and city, as well as form and function.

Stream-line form. Image © Jian Fang
Stream-line form. Image © Jian Fang
南昌新力中心 / 上海天华建筑设计

