World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Italy
  5. Enrico Bergamini
  6. 2017
  7. Terratinta Ceramiche / Enrico Bergamini

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Terratinta Ceramiche / Enrico Bergamini

  • 05:00 - 18 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Terratinta Ceramiche / Enrico Bergamini
Save this picture!
Terratinta Ceramiche / Enrico Bergamini, © Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

© Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli + 20

  • Architects

    Enrico Bergamini

  • Location

    41042 Fiorano Modenese, Province of Modena, Italy

  • Design Team

    Arch. Valentina Guerzoni

  • Area

    1700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Filippo Poli

  • Main Designer

    Arch. Enrico Bergamini

  • Main Contractors

    T.M.S. costruzioni srl

  • Mechanical Systems

    Zecchini & associati srl, Sassuolo (MO)

  • Electrical Systems

    Pampuri srl, Sassuolo (MO)

  • Client

    Terratinta group Srl

  • Costs

    1.100.000 €
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Text description provided by the architects. Context
The design focuses on the renovation of the contemporary featureless industrial building, located in one of the most industrialized and polluted areas of Italy: the Sassuolo ceramic district. The design mission is to transform this building in the new headquarter of a ceramic company with office spaces and showrooms

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Goals
The architectural design main goal was to create a brand-new space for the offices, transforming the building in a comfortable shell able to protect and to give well-being to the daily users and supporting social connections among every employee. The design of the showroom areas was based on the creation of exhibit units that are at the same time the products container and an independent architectural object.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Design
The main idea was to bring the nature inside the building, choosing natural finishing and amplifying the view on the sporadic green areas close to the building. The office spaces distribution is fluid, it respects the pre-existence and it involves few changes and discrete additions. The interiors design puts first the open workspaces that connect each other through convivial areas: spaces where users can relax, cook, eat, a fitness room and a corporate nursery. This spatial fluency is achieved by technological solutions and uniformity of finishing.

Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section

The ceilings are characterized by a wooden system that is light and stylish. It seems like a flying carpet made of floating elements that adapts itself to the different functions and shapes of the spaces where is installed. The wooden elements improve the ambient acoustic performances. They are easily removable, making the workspaces and the shared areas more adaptable in time. The furnishings are an essential part of the entire design. They are custom elements designed to improve the relations among users. The big desks in the open spaces, for example, allow the users to work together keeping the independence of every workstation.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Showroom
The new showrooms are located on the ground floor, back to the offices, and they tell the different personalities of the two main brands of the Group. The biggest one is a little town built surrounding a “square”, the place of trade meetings and events. It takes shape from the Italian historical urban centers, where the square was the most important place for trade and meeting. According to the brand style, the “buildings” of this little town are inspired by Scandinavia: pointed pitched roofs, narrow and high facades, wooden cladding and Nordic style furniture. The smallest showroom is completely different: an introvert space similar to a museum gallery. This area is simple and elegant, according to the brand style. 

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Italy
Cite: "Terratinta Ceramiche / Enrico Bergamini" 18 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892607/terratinta-ceramiche-enrico-bergamini/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »