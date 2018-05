VoipVoice Headquarters / LDA.iMdA architetti associati

+ 59

Architects LDA.iMdA architetti associati

Location Via del Lavoro, 8, 50056 Montelupo Fiorentino FI, Italy

Project Year 2018

Photographs MEDULLA studio

Text description provided by the architects. The VoipVoice project, born in the Empoli manufacturing region of the Florentine countryside, is part of a research program which aims to reactivate industrial areas that saw in 2008 a hole in the construction process due to the building industry crisis. The VoipVoice project introduces a significative element, innovative and compatible with the state of the places where the new activity is inserted.

The most relevant project points:

1.- To break the boundary between private and public space by opening the front area of the building to create a new connection with the "city".

2.- The use of an expanded metal on the facade filter without hiding the organization marketing and research work of the company

3.- To recall metaphorically the digital network focused on the VoipVoice's business and the contemporary society's engine, by using the same material on the façade;

4.- To create views over the surrounding hills and landscape;

5.- To research innovation as innovative are the VoipVoice's activities: marketing, communication, and network services.

6.- To create a perfect link between light, materials, and shadows so that it can produce above all, in the people who use the workspace, positive feelings, wonder and amazement.