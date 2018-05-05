VoipVoice Headquarters / LDA.iMdA architetti associati

+ 59

Text description provided by the architects. The VoipVoice project, born in the Empoli manufacturing region of the Florentine countryside, is part of a research program which aims to reactivate industrial areas that saw in 2008 a hole in the construction process due to the building industry crisis. The VoipVoice project introduces a significative element, innovative and compatible with the state of the places where the new activity is inserted.

The most relevant project points:

1.- To break the boundary between private and public space by opening the front area of the building to create a new connection with the "city".

2.- The use of an expanded metal on the facade filter without hiding the organization marketing and research work of the company

3.- To recall metaphorically the digital network focused on the VoipVoice's business and the contemporary society's engine, by using the same material on the façade;

4.- To create views over the surrounding hills and landscape;

5.- To research innovation as innovative are the VoipVoice's activities: marketing, communication, and network services.

6.- To create a perfect link between light, materials, and shadows so that it can produce above all, in the people who use the workspace, positive feelings, wonder and amazement.