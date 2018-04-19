World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Parsonson Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Te Horo Bach / Parsonson Architects

Te Horo Bach / Parsonson Architects

  • 17:00 - 19 April, 2018
Te Horo Bach / Parsonson Architects
Te Horo Bach / Parsonson Architects, © Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

© Paul McCredie

  • Other Participants

    Spencer Holmes Consulting Engineers. Q Build Builders

  • Gross Built Area House

    78 m2

  • Gross Built Area Shed

    9 m2
    More Specs
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

Text description provided by the architects. Te Horo Bach: Is a small (87m2) holiday house for a family of four. A retreat, located an hours drive north of Wellington on wild and beautiful dune-lands in a newly developed coastal subdivision with large section sizes. It is a small economically planned fibro and batten clad building that has its design roots partly in the NZ bach tradition, with an explorative use of form, color and material. As part of the subdivision rules, there was a limited color palette available.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

We went beyond this with additional colors added to the sides of the exterior battens, that aren’t apparent when the façade is viewed straight on. The layers of color are intended to coordinate with the wider environment. The plan is bookended by 2 bedrooms with the living space in the middle, opening both east and west allowing access to decks, sun, and shelter from the prevailing north-westerly coastal winds.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

To create a subtle intimacy in the in the open plan living space, it is laid out in a pinwheel pattern creating diagonal spatial flows with the ‘L’ shaped window seat and joinery diagonally opposite the kitchen. The section is easy to care with native grasses and plantings and the lawn areas cut in for cricket and parking cars.

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Te Horo Bach / Parsonson Architects" 19 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892072/te-horo-bach-parsonson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

