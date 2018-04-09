Brighton House / Martin Friedrich Architects

+ 27

Architects Martin Friedrich Architects

Location Brighton, Australia

Architects in Charge Martin Friedrich, Prashanth Iyer, Neha Gulati (Interior Designer)

Area 458.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder Matt Trihey, 1186 Pty Ltd - www.1186.com.au

Engineering Con Vayenas, Vayco Structures - www.vayco.com.au

Joinery Custom designed joinery throughout by Martin Friedrich architects and built by Lior Morsky Touchwood Cabinetry - www.touchwood.com.au

Electrical Contractor Shane Mettes, Premium Electrics

Landscape designer Jodie Roach Landscape Design

Gates and metal work Hiba Design & construction - www.hibadesignconstruction.com.au

Stairs Custom designed by Martin Friedrich architects and built by Slattery Acquoff Stairs – www.sastairs.com.au More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple with 3 children approached Martin Friedrich Architects after seeing our Brighton town house project. They loved the clean modern lines, look and feel of this project, however wanted a more playful and fun house. This was to reflect their personality, active lifestyle and love of entertaining.

The brief was to highly renovate their existing house largely from the 1980’s albeit was actually a renovation of a 1930’s house. They wanted to open up the small tight passages with low ceilings, create large spaces in the living zones and bring in light into this dark house. Planning regulations also allowed for reduced side setbacks based on the precedence set by an existing building. However after all of this, the existing house was of such poor construction that it was largely unusable albeit we still followed much of the existing side envelope.

The bold new façade, greets visitors with strong sweeping forms of 2 storey curved cast in situ concrete. These envelop and frame the existing outline of the building and projecting balcony and entry canopy below. The façade is further broken up by double storey full height glazing. A 2-storey band of black Japanese oak sharply contrasts against the minimalist pallet of white render.

Upon entering through the extended entry curve, broken up by steps and planter box, eyes are drawn to the expansive free flowing stair beyond. The curves of this serve to direct you to the 2-storey atrium space that literally cuts through the building forming a formal lounge and piano room. On the first floor above sweeping bridges serve to connect the parents, children and guest wings all of which have walk in robes and ensuites.

In the piano room, a bronzed mirror wall with inlaid circles stretches right up to the ceiling of the first floor continuing the strong curved language of the building. The mirror reflects the antique grand piano giving a strong contrast between old and new.

The substantial lounge, dining and kitchen space is light filled from a full height window that wraps and forms the skylight above, which literally slices right across this space. The polished concrete floor flows seamlessly out onto timber decking with balcony above. This decking serves to breakup matching concrete paving albeit with a sawn cut finish. Outside one can enjoy the basketball, cricket, in-ground trampoline and netball areas. These are surrounded by an infinity edge spa and pool, adjoining a wave style pool house.