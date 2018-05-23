World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Parsonson Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Korokoro Bush House / Parsonson Architects

Korokoro Bush House / Parsonson Architects

  • 17:00 - 23 May, 2018
Korokoro Bush House / Parsonson Architects
Korokoro Bush House / Parsonson Architects, © Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

© Paul McCredie

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

Text description provided by the architects. The house sits at the end of a narrow road,perched on a steep hillside, looking down a bush-clad valley to the Korokoro Stream with views out to Wellington Harbour through a V in the hills. It is two storied with bedrooms upstairs and livings spaces below.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

A covered walkway steps down beside the garage leading to the front door with diagonal views out to the north facing deck, lawn and hill views. From the entry, passage through the house follows the line of the hillside in a procession of gentle steps down to the main living spaces, that look over the valley and wrap around a private north facing deck.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

The house is designed as a private and peaceful retreat with colouring and materials that comfortably sit amongst the verdant surroundings. In contrast the garage door becomes like a lantern lighting up at night.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
Section A
Section A
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Korokoro Bush House / Parsonson Architects" 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891983/korokoro-bush-house-parsonson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

