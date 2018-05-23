Korokoro Bush House / Parsonson Architects

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The house sits at the end of a narrow road,perched on a steep hillside, looking down a bush-clad valley to the Korokoro Stream with views out to Wellington Harbour through a V in the hills. It is two storied with bedrooms upstairs and livings spaces below.

A covered walkway steps down beside the garage leading to the front door with diagonal views out to the north facing deck, lawn and hill views. From the entry, passage through the house follows the line of the hillside in a procession of gentle steps down to the main living spaces, that look over the valley and wrap around a private north facing deck.

The house is designed as a private and peaceful retreat with colouring and materials that comfortably sit amongst the verdant surroundings. In contrast the garage door becomes like a lantern lighting up at night.