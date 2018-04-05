World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Ken Lim Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Sattrapirom Meditation Center / Ken Lim Architects

Sattrapirom Meditation Center / Ken Lim Architects

  • 20:00 - 5 April, 2018
Sattrapirom Meditation Center / Ken Lim Architects
Sattrapirom Meditation Center / Ken Lim Architects, © Xaroj Photographic Atelier
© Xaroj Photographic Atelier

© Xaroj Photographic Atelier

© Xaroj Photographic Atelier
© Xaroj Photographic Atelier

Text description provided by the architects. Sattrapirom Meditation Center is located in the grove among the rubber plantation and the orchards in Amphoe Klaeng, Rayong. Erected for Vipassana Meditation, the place of practice for the villagers and the monks. This place is also designed to engage Buddhist activities and multi-purpose use for the community.

IMPERMANENCE = EMPTINESS = AUTHENTIC

© Xaroj Photographic Atelier
© Xaroj Photographic Atelier
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Xaroj Photographic Atelier
© Xaroj Photographic Atelier
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan
© Xaroj Photographic Atelier
© Xaroj Photographic Atelier
Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Thailand
