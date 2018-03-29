World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. KYWC Architects
  6. 2014
  7. Pangyo J Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

Pangyo J Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

  • 20:00 - 29 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pangyo J Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects
Save this picture!
Pangyo J Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects, © Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung

© Kim Jaekyung © Kim Jaekyung © Kim Jaekyung © Kim Jaekyung + 20

  • Structural Engineer

    Yoon Koojo Structural Engineering Co.

  • Construction

    Ean R&C (Kim Jongkyu)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung

Text description provided by the architects. Built for a family and their cat, Pangyo J Residence takes advantage of the natural slope of the small site. A small front yard is secured using the slope so that the family can enjoy it from the living room. The terrace on the higher side is finished with flat stones to allow various activities extending from the kitchen and the dining room. The differences in the level bestow a unique function and characteristic to each of the two gardens.

Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung

The slope of the site is reflected in the interior space, creating level changes within the ground floor. This becomes a natural playground for the cat, the feline mischievous family member. On the second floor, the subtle arch of the bedroom and the slanted ceiling of the reading room contrast one another.

Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung

The sectional changes in each space form the distinct mass of the house that mirrors its inhabitant: the cat. Pangyo J Residence faces the street from only one orientation. The exterior of the city is finished with a charcoal gray steel plate to accentuate its function as the facade. The thinness of the extruded louver adds to the depth of the facade.

Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung
Save this picture!
Section Perspective
Section Perspective
Save this picture!
© Kim Jaekyung
© Kim Jaekyung
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Pangyo J Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects" 29 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891632/pangyo-j-residence-kim-seunghoy-seoul-national-university-plus-kywc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »