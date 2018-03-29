Pangyo J Residence / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

+ 20

Structural Engineer Yoon Koojo Structural Engineering Co.

Construction Ean R&C (Kim Jongkyu) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Built for a family and their cat, Pangyo J Residence takes advantage of the natural slope of the small site. A small front yard is secured using the slope so that the family can enjoy it from the living room. The terrace on the higher side is finished with flat stones to allow various activities extending from the kitchen and the dining room. The differences in the level bestow a unique function and characteristic to each of the two gardens.

The slope of the site is reflected in the interior space, creating level changes within the ground floor. This becomes a natural playground for the cat, the feline mischievous family member. On the second floor, the subtle arch of the bedroom and the slanted ceiling of the reading room contrast one another.

The sectional changes in each space form the distinct mass of the house that mirrors its inhabitant: the cat. Pangyo J Residence faces the street from only one orientation. The exterior of the city is finished with a charcoal gray steel plate to accentuate its function as the facade. The thinness of the extruded louver adds to the depth of the facade.