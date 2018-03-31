World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. A3 PROJECT
  6. 2016
  7. MERU House / A3 PROJECT

MERU House / A3 PROJECT

  • 20:00 - 31 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MERU House / A3 PROJECT
Save this picture!
MERU House / A3 PROJECT, © Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong

© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong © Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong © Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong © Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong + 26

Save this picture!
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong

Text description provided by the architects. It all started back in the UK around 2009, when architects Kenny and Sin were still working in London. The brief was to design a family home. Both architects were trained in the school of Architecture at the University of Bath.

Save this picture!
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong

Throughout their career, they worked for Arup Associates and PRP Architects respectively. Their works often have an emphasis in the volume and spatial expression, which is reflected in this barn-like Meru house. When the project first started, it took great effort to get contractors to fabricate details as intended. Travelling back and forth wasn’t an ideal solution either. After living in the UK for 15 years, both reside in Malaysia, construction took place in 2013 and completed in turn of 2017. The house has been designed using passive design and energy efficient approach. Building orientation, prevailing wind directions and the tropical monsoon season patterns are all being considered. Wind catcher is used to cool the inside of the house, in combination with two strategically located courtyards, as an overall ventilation and heat movement strategy.

Save this picture!
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong
Save this picture!
1st / 2nd Floor Plan
1st / 2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong

Hot air is drawn upward due to temperature gradient, assisted by prevailing wind flowing pass the catcher, creating stack effect through volumetric play. Greater airflow is enhanced with cross ventilation louvers at various height levels. Deep recessed verandas, balconies and vertical fins are part of the key elements of passive design. Veranda is located around the perimeter of the house. It forms a filtering element of the house from hot sun, as well as the tropical rainstorm. Family gets to appreciate their garden and enjoy outdoor living where possible. There is an on-site rainwater harvesting system whereby rainwater is collected and stored in an underground concrete tank, keeping the water cooled below ground. Although it is uncommon in Malaysia, double brick cavity wall is used for all external walls. The cavity wall helps to alleviate the excessive heat gain exposure as well as maintaining an indoor climate comfort.

Save this picture!
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong
© Lawrence Choo, Michael Khong
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Malaysia
Cite: "MERU House / A3 PROJECT" 31 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891380/meru-house-a3-project/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »