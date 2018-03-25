Aedas' Latest Mixed-Use Development Creates a City Inspired by 'The Cloud'

Aedas' latest project is inspired by the tech cloud as a platform to boast connectivity within the mixed-use development and enable maximum productivity between the zones. Vanke Tianfu Cloud City will be within the new development zone in Chengdu, China designated for new hi-tech and sci-tech industries and provide offices, exhibition, residential and retail facilities.

Integrating greenery into the project was important for Aedas; across the four land plots of the development, they have designed a 54,000 square meter central green axis that will offer a park-like experience for pedestrians and terraced facades that will benefit from the expansive, green-filled balconies with panoramic views of the nearby Xinglong Lake. The project will also adopt green roofs and sky gardens to improve sustainability and reduce heat gain and cooling load, mitigating the heat island effect.

The masterplan has been carefully considered to profit from the future subway lines and station nearby, with multiple underground entrances to parking to increase accessibility. As well as the development’s access, the residential and retail facilities will be located at the southern-most plot of land close to the residential districts and schools whilst the Grade-A office, eco-office, SOHO towers, hotel and exhibition venues are planned to occupy the three plots towards the north.

Location Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Design Architect Aedas

Director Kevin Wang

Client Vanke

Area 375200.0 m2

Project Year 2019

News via: Aedas.