All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. Design Collective Architects
  6. 2014
  38Mews House / Design Collective Architects

38Mews House / Design Collective Architects

  • 20:00 - 10 March, 2018
38Mews House / Design Collective Architects
© Creative Clicks / Darren Chng - SzeMeng Wong
© Creative Clicks / Darren Chng - SzeMeng Wong

  • ID Design

    Essential Design Integrated

  • Civil & Structural Engineer

    Suria Diversified

  • M&E Engineer

    MNE Mexergy

  • QS

    Edmund Shipway

  • Main Contractor

    Bumi Equator Architecture Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Grade Builders
    More Specs
© Creative Clicks / Darren Chng - SzeMeng Wong
Text description provided by the architects. 38Mews is located in a quiet suburb of greater Kuala Lumpur adjacent to a forest reserve. Built for a young working couple and their cats, the house is designed to allow for the owners to works from home with the ground floor isolated as a working area away from the living quarters.

© Creative Clicks / Darren Chng - SzeMeng Wong
Sketch Section
Sketch Section
© Creative Clicks / Darren Chng - SzeMeng Wong
The residential unit is located on the upper floor with 2 bedrooms and a large open terrace. The large open terrace with a sliding gate provide the cats a large outdoor area to roam freely and securely.

© Creative Clicks / Darren Chng - SzeMeng Wong
The living spaces are designed as one free flowing open plan. The sloping roof provides for a double volume space that flows vertically into the 2nd floor master bedroom and study. The roof continues to slope into the bedroom itself and terminates at the large picture window that overlooks and frames the views of the adjacent forest and hills.

© Creative Clicks / Darren Chng - SzeMeng Wong
Cite: "38Mews House / Design Collective Architects" 10 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890447/38mews-house-design-collective-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

