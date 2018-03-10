38Mews House / Design Collective Architects

-
Architects
LocationKuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Architect in ChargeMunInn Chan
Area300.0 m2
Project Year2014
Photographs
ID DesignEssential Design Integrated
Civil & Structural EngineerSuria Diversified
M&E EngineerMNE Mexergy
QSEdmund Shipway
Main ContractorBumi Equator Architecture Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Grade Builders
Text description provided by the architects. 38Mews is located in a quiet suburb of greater Kuala Lumpur adjacent to a forest reserve. Built for a young working couple and their cats, the house is designed to allow for the owners to works from home with the ground floor isolated as a working area away from the living quarters.
The residential unit is located on the upper floor with 2 bedrooms and a large open terrace. The large open terrace with a sliding gate provide the cats a large outdoor area to roam freely and securely.
The living spaces are designed as one free flowing open plan. The sloping roof provides for a double volume space that flows vertically into the 2nd floor master bedroom and study. The roof continues to slope into the bedroom itself and terminates at the large picture window that overlooks and frames the views of the adjacent forest and hills.