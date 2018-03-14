RDHA Wins The 2018 RAIC's Architecture Firm Award

Toronto based architecture studio, Rounthwaite Dick and Hadley Architects (RDHA) have been selected as the recipient of the 2018 Royal Architectural Institute of Canada’s Firm Award. The annual award recognizes firms that demonstrate architectural excellence and design for a better quality of life by addressing the important issues in society. This year’s winner, RDHA, is one of Canada’s oldest practices, established in 1919, that has recently undergone a successful renewal to produce the highest caliber of architecture.

“There is a remarkable consistency throughout the last 10 to 15 years of work by a younger generation of designers that have taken over the firm and kept the lineage and re-established themselves as a leading designing firm in Toronto,” said the five-member selection jury.

“For the successors to rebuild the firm and reputation and deliver a fresh portfolio of completed projects, is exceptionally difficult,” the jury said, noting that many firms in Canada are currently in transition, some bought out or consolidated.”

For the last 100 years, project management and technical experience has been central to RDHA’s ethos. In 2005, the studio decided to change their creative design process and office structure to place importance on young talent and encouraging staff to be involved in out of work activities that include volunteering, academic, and professional pursuits. The jury also commended them on their ability to turn even the most ordinary projects into delightful and visually interesting architecture despite restricted budgets.

The award will be presented at the RAIC/AANB Festival of Architecture which takes place in Saint John, NB from May 30 to June 2.

News Via: RAIC.