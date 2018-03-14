World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. RDHA Wins The 2018 RAIC's Architecture Firm Award

RDHA Wins The 2018 RAIC's Architecture Firm Award

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
RDHA Wins The 2018 RAIC's Architecture Firm Award
Save this picture!
RDHA Wins The 2018 RAIC's Architecture Firm Award, Courtesy of Tom Arban
Courtesy of Tom Arban

Toronto based architecture studio, Rounthwaite Dick and Hadley Architects (RDHA) have been selected as the recipient of the 2018 Royal Architectural Institute of Canada’s Firm Award. The annual award recognizes firms that demonstrate architectural excellence and design for a better quality of life by addressing the important issues in society. This year’s winner, RDHA, is one of Canada’s oldest practices, established in 1919, that has recently undergone a successful renewal to produce the highest caliber of architecture.

Courtesy of Ema Peter Courtesy of Tom Arban Courtesy of Tom Arban Courtesy of Tom Arban + 16

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tom Arban
Courtesy of Tom Arban

“There is a remarkable consistency throughout the last 10 to 15 years of work by a younger generation of designers that have taken over the firm and kept the lineage and re-established themselves as a leading designing firm in Toronto,” said the five-member selection jury.

“For the successors to rebuild the firm and reputation and deliver a fresh portfolio of completed projects, is exceptionally difficult,” the jury said, noting that many firms in Canada are currently in transition, some bought out or consolidated.”

For the last 100 years, project management and technical experience has been central to RDHA’s ethos. In 2005, the studio decided to change their creative design process and office structure to place importance on young talent and encouraging staff to be involved in out of work activities that include volunteering, academic, and professional pursuits. The jury also commended them on their ability to turn even the most ordinary projects into delightful and visually interesting architecture despite restricted budgets.

The award will be presented at the RAIC/AANB Festival of Architecture which takes place in Saint John, NB from May 30 to June 2.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tom Arban
Courtesy of Tom Arban
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tom Arban
Courtesy of Tom Arban

News Via: RAIC.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Thorns. "RDHA Wins The 2018 RAIC's Architecture Firm Award" 14 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890403/rdha-wins-the-2018-raics-architecture-firm-award/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »