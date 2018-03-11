World
i

  ArchDaily
  News
  North Face Releases a Geodesic Dome Tent Capable of Withstanding the Toughest Weather

North Face Releases a Geodesic Dome Tent Capable of Withstanding the Toughest Weather

North Face Releases a Geodesic Dome Tent Capable of Withstanding the Toughest Weather
Save this picture!
via North Face
via North Face

Reinterpreting the teachings of Buckminster Fuller, North Face have announced the latest tent in their collection; a geodesic dome tent. Thanks to the most spatially efficient shape in architecture, it can withstand winds of up to 60 mph as the force is spread evenly across the structure whilst even providing enough height for a six-foot person to stand comfortably inside.

The extremely efficient design has allowed the tent to weigh not much more than 11kg and comprise of 5 main poles and the equator for fast and easy assembly and storage. The outdoor gear company has also considered a water-resistant dual-layered exterior skin for their incredibly strong and sturdy tent to endure whatever mother nature has to throw at it.

Save this picture!
via North Face
via North Face
Save this picture!
via North Face
via North Face

The 230x210cm interior of the tent offers much more space than its similarly sized competitors, the shelter easily provides room for four people to sleep with copious amounts left over for storage, including internal hangers.

However, as with most good things in life, this unique tent comes with a slight catch; it costs an extortionate $1,635 and is only available in Japan. Fingers crossed we will be seeing it over here soon – and at a more economically friendly price!

Save this picture!
via North Face
via North Face

News via: Goldwin.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Thorns. "North Face Releases a Geodesic Dome Tent Capable of Withstanding the Toughest Weather" 11 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890079/north-face-releases-a-geodesic-dome-tent-capable-of-withstanding-the-toughest-weather/> ISSN 0719-8884

