Upside-Down House / Inbetween Architecture

Architects Inbetween Architecture

Location Australia

Architect in Charge Inbetween Architecture

Area 490.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Once a dark and segmented 1970s double brick home, Kew House underwent a complete internal overhaul and external update to suit the modern living styles of its young family.

Retaining the valuable existing conditions of the suspended first floor concrete slab and external double brick walls the internal space was completely transformed to provide future flexibility, maximise access to natural light and improve energy-efficiency.

Natural light and access to the elevated rear yard and pool zone were prioritised an interesting challenge on a significantly sloping site. Inside, we reimagined the arrangement of spaces to locate family living and common spaces on the upper level, with bedrooms and other spaces requiring acoustic and physical separation located on the ground floor. The double brick external walls were insulated from the outside to further improve the home's thermal performance.

Three new skylights bathe the deep floor plate and central stair void with natural light throughout the day. Clever orientation ensures morning sun is captured, while the direct, harsher light of the afternoon is avoided. The dramatically tapered shafts, which work to reduce the glazing area required and minimise cost, result in an even, diffuse light at all times of day. Visible from the ground floor entry foyer, this striking feature entices you up into the heart of the home.