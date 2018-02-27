World
Arena at Seattle Center Aims for NHL Expansion Team with $600 Million Populous-led Renovation

Arena at Seattle Center Aims for NHL Expansion Team with $600 Million Populous-led Renovation
Arena at Seattle Center Aims for NHL Expansion Team with $600 Million Populous-led Renovation, Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous

Seattle’s historic KeyArena is set to receive a $600 million renovation that will transform the venue into the region’s “premier sports and entertainment destination” as part of plans to launch the city’s first-ever NHL team.

Designed by Populous, the renovation will open up the arena to its surroundings, specifically the 72-acre Seattle Center, site of the 1962 World’s Fair and home to the currently under-renovation Seattle Space Needle. As part of the project, the sports venue will be rebranded as “The Arena at Seattle Center.”

Courtesy of Populous Courtesy of Populous Courtesy of Populous Courtesy of Populous + 9

Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous

The design scheme focuses on “[blurring] the lines between inside and outside experiences” through an extensive use of glass and improved site circulation. A new atrium will welcome in visitors and bring light into the interior, while a pedestrian plaza at the south end of the site will create an outdoor space for gathering and events.

Interior spaces will be completely redesigned, adding new clubs and social spaces to the bowl. Paying homage to the structure’s history, the finished product will remain loyal to the original design intent envisioned by architect Paul Thiry.

Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous

“Open, inviting and simply unforgettable while respecting the landmark history; these are the principles that continue to drive our design of the renovations to the Arena at Seattle Center,” said Kurt Amundsen, Principal at Populous. “We are proud to be working with Oak View Group to re-define the arena as a world-class entertainment venue for the Northwest.”

The renovation of the Arena at Seattle Center are expected to be completed by 2020.

News via Populous

Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Courtesy of Populous
Patrick Lynch. "Arena at Seattle Center Aims for NHL Expansion Team with $600 Million Populous-led Renovation" 27 Feb 2018.

