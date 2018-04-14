World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Slovenia
  5. Jereb in Budja arhitekti
  6. 2018
  7. New Showroom and Storage Facilities / Jereb in Budja arhitekti

New Showroom and Storage Facilities / Jereb in Budja arhitekti

  • 05:00 - 14 April, 2018
New Showroom and Storage Facilities / Jereb in Budja arhitekti
© Blaž Budja
© Blaž Budja

© Blaž Budja

  • Architects

    Jereb in Budja arhitekti

  • Location

    Dolenja vas pri Čatežu 15, 8212 Velika Loka, Slovenia

  • Lead Architects

    Blaž Budja u.d.i.a., Rok Jereb u.d.i.a., Nina Majoranc u.d.i.a.

  • Area

    3800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Blaž Budja

  • Landscaping

    Dr. Dušan Stupar

  • Structural Engineering

    Stane Udovč u.d.i.g., Klemen Rezelj u.d.i.g.

  • HVAC

    Marko Vrabec u.d.i.s., Miha Comino u.d.i.s.

  • Electrical Engineering

    Mitja Lisec u.d.i.e.

  • Traffic Regulations

    Irena Judež d.i.g.

  • Signage

    Žiga Culiberg u.d.o.

  • Construction Supervision

    Andrej Gričar d.i.g.

  • Contractors

    CGP d.d.

  • Client

    TEM Čatež d.d.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Blaž Budja
© Blaž Budja

Text description provided by the architects. As the architect travels across the picturesque knolls of Slovenija’s Dolenjska region, his journey starts and finishes with an evaluation of the present. The views of Zaplaz – a pilgrimage centre above the town of Čatež, are all framed by rounded shapes of the hilly landscape. The spots where the soft hills and valleys meet are accentuated by two churches and three steeples. The factory, which sprouted at the edge of the village in the 1980's, stands as the main generator of social life for the wider area.

© Blaž Budja
© Blaž Budja
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Blaž Budja
© Blaž Budja

A precast concrete slab entry/administration hall, by itself, forms a charming passe-partout to the emerging complex. Extending an invitation to the visitor, it is its ambition to bring the massive structure of the factory into a scale the individual still perceives as tolerable in relation to its environment, both built and natural. The new factory extension is fully sunk into the terrain, with the publicly-accessible plaza in front of the showroom linking the existing and the new entrance, thereby creating a field of transition, where the existing structure is submerged into the new.

© Blaž Budja
© Blaž Budja

The new building is formed by the subtraction of volumes. At the point of contact with the existing building, its predominantly concrete facade dematerializes into steel slats. The company philosophy of the client – TEM Čatež, is founded on the value of quality interpersonal relationships. Therefore its owners are committed to building an environment, that enables the holistic well-being of the individual, and which in turn, is shown in the extraordinary business accomplishments. Their new work environment shows how even a utilitarian factory building can grow into an environment made to human measure.

© Blaž Budja
© Blaž Budja
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections
© Blaž Budja
© Blaž Budja
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Slovenia
Cite: "New Showroom and Storage Facilities / Jereb in Budja arhitekti" 14 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889768/new-showroom-and-storage-facilities-jereb-in-budja-arhitekti/> ISSN 0719-8884

