World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Italy
  5. llabb
  6. 2017
  7. Riviera Cabin / llabb

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Riviera Cabin / llabb

  • 11:00 - 14 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Riviera Cabin / llabb
Save this picture!
Riviera Cabin / llabb, © Anna Positano
© Anna Positano

© Anna Positano © Anna Positano © Anna Positano © Anna Positano + 18

  • Architects

    llabb

  • Location

    La Spezia, SP, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Luca Scardulla, Federico Robbiano with Beatrice Piola and Floria Bruzzone

  • Area

    35.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Anna Positano
Save this picture!
© Anna Positano
© Anna Positano

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the renovation of a studio apartment in a Ligurian coastal town. The client’s request was to reorganize the 35 square meters in order to divide the environment into living and sleeping areas. The nautical culture that characterizes this region in Italy was fundamental to the development of this project. The optimization of storage spaces inside sailboats and the minimum dimensions within these spaces were the inspiration for the development of the project.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

An “equipped wall” crosses the interior of the apartment, containing several functions. It accompanies, like a path, the visitor from the entrance to the living area, the heart of the house. In the vestibule, the less deep wall houses a small technical room, as well as the primary storage space. You continue on with a small dressing room/wardrobe, where you can undress, leaving the day behind. This brings you to the living area onto which, as in a square, the sleeping area, structured on two levels, overlooks.

Save this picture!
© Anna Positano
© Anna Positano

The master bedroom is accessible through two large doors and its interior - conceived almost like the inside of a whale’s ribcage - is wrapped by structural wooden ribs. This room, just like a cabin, contains the essentials; a king-size bed and minimal storage space. The final part of the wall, through a small portico, leads to the second night space, that one reaches through a steep staircase as if climbing up a mansard of a small fisherman’s house. The small openings that give light to the room are designed as windows overlooking the living area.

The “equipped wall”, made of okoumé (also known as marine plywood), is laminated in white and blue. And the continuity between hull and sky is interrupted by the waterline that leads the eye from the entrance of the entire apartment. The kitchen, located at the end of the walkway + waterline, is stretched slightly like a sail inflated by the wind.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Italy
Cite: "Riviera Cabin / llabb" 14 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888025/riviera-cabin-llabb/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »