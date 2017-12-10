Call for ArchDaily Interns: Spring 2018

ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Spring 2018! An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, witty and insightful posts.
Interested? Then check out the requirements below.
- Applicants must be fluent English speakers with excellent writing and research skills.
- Applicants must have completed their first year of university/college.
- Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).
- Applicants must be able to dedicate 15 hours per week for research, writing and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.
- Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it on the form below.
- Basic experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, or Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.
- The internship will run between January - May 2018. *(Flexible)
If you think that you have what it takes, please fill out the following form by December 20th 10:00 AM EST. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications. (Read: Submit early!)
We will contact potential candidates (and only potential candidates) for follow-ups after December 20th. Late submissions will not be accepted!
ArchDaily internships are compensated.