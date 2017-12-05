Call for Submissions: 2017 Holiday Card Challenge

It's time to get into the Holiday Spirit! As we've done for the past few years, we're seeking holiday cards with an architectural spin to feature on ArchDaily. We expect abundant puns and festively decorated classic buildings. :)

Competition Guidelines:

Design must be submitted as a .jpg/.png/.gif

Format is 1800 x 1200 pixels (vertical or horizontal)

Design must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily

The theme for the design can be Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years, etc.

All entries must be received by December 21 at 10PM EST

You may submit more than one entry

Our favorite submissions will be published

How to share a link to your submission:

In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.gif that you have created. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors.

How to share a file using Dropbox

How to share a file using Google Drive

How to share a file using Imgur

How to share a file using Microsoft OneDrive

Any submissions that do not conform to the guidelines will not be considered.