World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. "Urban Toys" Designed to Reactivate Underused Public Spaces in Mexico City

"Urban Toys" Designed to Reactivate Underused Public Spaces in Mexico City

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
"Urban Toys" Designed to Reactivate Underused Public Spaces in Mexico City
Save this picture!
"Urban Toys" Designed to Reactivate Underused Public Spaces in Mexico City, Cortesía de Laboratorio para la Ciudad
Cortesía de Laboratorio para la Ciudad

How can play areas in cities open up new ways to interact with and experience space?

This was the question that prompted Mexico City's Laboratorio para la Ciudad to host the "Urban Toys" competition, seeking architectural proposals for temporary urban interventions that will reactivate underused public spaces through play and amusement. 86 total proposals were received. 

"Urban toys" are multi-functional objects adapted to the public space where they are installed; they respond to children's demand for play areas and new ways to explore the world. They are artifacts that push the boundaries for playground equipment, defying the traditional play areas that are usually installed in public spaces, such as swing sets, slides and other standardized plastic modules. 

Each selected team will receive a prize of 50,000 Mexican pesos (approx 2,630 US Dollars), and the "urban toys" will soon be installed in three of Mexico City's public squares, where workshops for psychological development will take place as well in order to generate a more resilient city. 

The selected projects were: 

PLAZA LORETO
Project title: Aros
Office: PALMA 
Team leader: Diego Escamilla
Team: Regina de Hoyos, Ilse Cárdenas, Juan Luis Rivera, Tonatiuh Armenta

Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALMA Estudio
Cortesía de PALMA Estudio

Cortesía de Laboratorio para la Ciudad Cortesía de PALMA Estudio Cortesía de PALMA Estudio Cortesía de PALMA Estudio Cortesía de PALMA Estudio Cortesía de PALMA Estudio Cortesía de PALMA Estudio + 20

PLAZA SANTA CATARINA
Project title: Polerama
Office: Estudio OOMO
Team leader: Cassandra Gutiérrez
Team: Beatriz Rico, Alejandro Mora

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Estudio Oomo
Cortesía de Estudio Oomo

Cortesía de Estudio Oomo Cortesía de Estudio Oomo Cortesía de Estudio Oomo Cortesía de Estudio Oomo Cortesía de Estudio Oomo + 20

PARQUE DE LA EQUIDAD
Project title: Donde viven los monstruos
Office: bandada! studio
Team leader: Fermín Espinosa
Team: Iván Valero, Paola Silva, Guillaume Beauchesne, Héctor Delgado, Gerardo Salinas, Mattia Brambilia, Raúl Rodarte

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Laboratorio para la Ciudad
Cortesía de Laboratorio para la Ciudad

Cortesía de Laboratorio para la Ciudad Cortesía de Bandada! Studio Cortesía de Bandada! Studio Cortesía de Bandada! Studio Cortesía de Bandada! Studio Cortesía de Bandada! Studio Cortesía de Bandada! Studio Cortesía de Bandada! Studio + 20

From ArchDaily, congratulations to the selected teams. 

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Zatarain, Karina. ""Urban Toys" Designed to Reactivate Underused Public Spaces in Mexico City" [Conoce a los proyectos seleccionados de la convocatoria abierta Juguetes Urbanos en Ciudad de México] 26 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882364/urban-toys-designed-to-reactivate-underused-public-spaces-in-mexico-city/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »