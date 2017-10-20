World
  Bamboo U: Build and Design Course, Bali

Bamboo U: Build and Design Course, Bali

  • 08:00 - 20 October, 2017
Bamboo U: Build and Design Course, Bali

BambooU(niversity) was an idea originally conceived to help teach professionals about the potential of bamboo as a green building material. In its current form it is a design and bamboo build workshop in Bali hosted by The Kul Kul Farm at the Green School; facilitated in collaboration with the bamboo design firm, IBUKU.

Bamboo U is a unique opportunity to design and build alongside some of the architects, designers and craftsmen who built the Green School. The group will investigate the available sites and hear from Elora Hardy, her team at IBUKU and John Hardy, co-founder of Green School.

Participants will engage in a series of on-site workshops and experience first-hand the potential of bamboo. A couple of days will be spent modeling and the bulk remainder of the time will be given over to building 1:1 structures with guidance from skilled local craftsman. Interspersed will be talks/discussions about bamboo's building properties. Students will leave understanding the life cycle of bamboo from being a seedling to a home, and will gain key insights into the gifts and challenges of what it takes to build in bamboo.

Join us! Registration is already open and fills up fast.

Prominent features and skills to develop include:

  • Engage with engineers and scientists about the potential and constraints of bamboo
  • Workshops on large-scale prototyping
  • Critical theoretical knowledge about bamboo
  • Design + making skills
  • Understanding the design process from conception to construction
  • Engineering principles
  • Hands-on building

The workshop is open to ages 18+, and those working or studying in the fields of architecture, engineering, construction, carpentry, or design. No specific software requirements.

Included in the course fee are all meals, materials, tours and boutique camping accommodation.

