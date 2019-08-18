World
  7. In-Between Fabric Exhibition / B+P Architects

In-Between Fabric Exhibition / B+P Architects

  • 21:00 - 18 August, 2019
  • Curated by Han Zhang
In-Between Fabric Exhibition / B+P Architects
© Chia-Hao Tsai , I-Hsien Li

Text description provided by the architects. Evolution

The spatial design innovates upon “Evolution”, reflecting on the simplistic and clam spirits of Hakka culture as well as the sewn-together creation of Hakka clothing using colored fabrics.  We then use space as a background for clothes. Using this simple space background that accentuates the color composition of the fashion designer’s creation and utilizing flexibility and resilience of the gauzes, we are able to interpret people’s cognition of boundaries, which echoes with the static mannequins, their clothes and the dynamic observers, and foster diversified interpersonal relations through spatial relations between bodies and clothing. 

In-Between Fabric

Combing the simple background and the Hakka cultural image that highlight each other, we hope to create a dialogue between the rhythm of the walking space and the music and lead the observers to traverse leisurely and elegantly by incorporating the infusion of minimalistic aesthetics through compartmentalization using gauzes, and plain white semi-transparent circular spaces; we look forward to displaying a simplistic, elegant, calm, pragmatic and harmonious design concept and enabling the work to present an elusive form of subtle beauty through the dynamic space of visuals and tactile touches generated by the chemistry between the people and the gauzes.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Project location

Cite: "In-Between Fabric Exhibition / B+P Architects" 18 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/805221/in-between-fabric-b-plus-p-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

沙境：延异 - 演译客家服饰新风格 / 本埠设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

