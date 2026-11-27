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Ayllón, Spain
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Architects: BOV ESTUDIO
- Area: 336 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Javier Bravo
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Lead Architects: Antonio Valverde Sánchez, César Buquerín de la Iglesia, Irene González Ruiz
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- City: Ayllón
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In Ayllón (Segovia), adjacent to the historic center, the openings of a 1910 facade now look out onto a courtyard. The facade originally belonged to a family home that was divided into two dwellings in the mid-1940s. Decades later, the owner reunited one of those halves with two adjacent plots to build his primary residence. He wanted a house that could be navigated without steps, and where proximity to the street was compatible with family privacy.