© Javier Bravo

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Houses, Renovation • Ayllón, Spain Architects: BOV ESTUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 336 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Javier Bravo

Lead Architects: Antonio Valverde Sánchez, César Buquerín de la Iglesia, Irene González Ruiz

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Text description provided by the architects. In Ayllón (Segovia), adjacent to the historic center, the openings of a 1910 facade now look out onto a courtyard. The facade originally belonged to a family home that was divided into two dwellings in the mid-1940s. Decades later, the owner reunited one of those halves with two adjacent plots to build his primary residence. He wanted a house that could be navigated without steps, and where proximity to the street was compatible with family privacy.