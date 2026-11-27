© Peninsula Papagayo

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Category: Healthcare Architecture

Lead Architects: Mauricio Casian, Claudia Vallejo, Abraham Bernal, Michel L´Eglise, Alejandra Ibujes, Javier UMA Creuheras

Design Team: Claudia Vallejo, Michel L´Eglise

Technical Team: Alejandra Ibujes, Abraham Bernal

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: LF Canon Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Other: OTATE

City: Liberia

Country: Costa Rica

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Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the delicate wings of Costa Rica's glasswing butterfly, Espira explores the relationship between lightness, balance, and suspended movement through a sculptural bamboo structure. Located within the Peninsula Papagayo Sports Complex in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, the Yoga Shala translates these natural qualities into an open architectural form designed to encourage stillness, awareness, and a deeper connection with the surrounding landscape.