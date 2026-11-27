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- Category: Healthcare Architecture
- Lead Architects: Mauricio Casian, Claudia Vallejo, Abraham Bernal, Michel L´Eglise, Alejandra Ibujes, Javier UMA Creuheras
- Design Team: Claudia Vallejo, Michel L´Eglise
- Technical Team: Alejandra Ibujes, Abraham Bernal
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: LF Canon Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: OTATE
- City: Liberia
- Country: Costa Rica
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Liberia, Costa Rica
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Architects: Arquitectura Mixta
- Area: 186 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Peninsula Papagayo
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Manufacturers: Serge Ferrari
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the delicate wings of Costa Rica's glasswing butterfly, Espira explores the relationship between lightness, balance, and suspended movement through a sculptural bamboo structure. Located within the Peninsula Papagayo Sports Complex in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, the Yoga Shala translates these natural qualities into an open architectural form designed to encourage stillness, awareness, and a deeper connection with the surrounding landscape.