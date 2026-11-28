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Kecamatan Rappocini, Indonesia
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Architects: INS Studio
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Akasa Rana
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Manufacturers: Toto, Avitex, architech
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Lead Architects: Wisnu Wardhana
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- Category: Coffee Shop
- Design Team: Wina Syahrir, Awin Anugra
- General Contractor: AR Cons
- City: Kecamatan Rappocini
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a 100-square-meter plot, this coffee shop is conceived as more than a place to enjoy coffee. Located on a vacant piece of land owned by Pos Indonesia and leased by the coffee shop brand, the project transforms an underutilized urban lot into a place for gathering, working, and informal community activities.