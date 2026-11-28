© Akasa Rana

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Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a 100-square-meter plot, this coffee shop is conceived as more than a place to enjoy coffee. Located on a vacant piece of land owned by Pos Indonesia and leased by the coffee shop brand, the project transforms an underutilized urban lot into a place for gathering, working, and informal community activities.