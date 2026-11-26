© Valeria Rengifo

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Sustainability • Quichuay, Peru Architects: Pircanato

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Valeria Rengifo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Eternit Andino , Cemento APU , Fibraforte , Glanze Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Arturo Gómez-Morón, Harry Gómez-Morón

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Sustainability

Design Team: Mariel Abarca, Andrea Cárdenas, Jimena Valdivia, Juan Carlos

Project Management: Soluciones Ganadoras

City: Quichuay

Country: Peru

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Text description provided by the architects. The High Andean Refuge in Quichuay integrates contemporary materials and production methods with traditional techniques from the Peruvian highlands through an experimental construction system. It is designed to respond to the extreme climatic conditions of the high Andean territory and provide architectural solutions with replicable habitability criteria for rural communities.