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Quichuay, Peru
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Architects: Pircanato
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Valeria Rengifo
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Manufacturers: Eternit, Andino, Cemento APU, Fibraforte, Glanze
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Lead Architects: Arturo Gómez-Morón, Harry Gómez-Morón
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- Category: Sustainability
- Design Team: Mariel Abarca, Andrea Cárdenas, Jimena Valdivia, Juan Carlos
- Project Management: Soluciones Ganadoras
- City: Quichuay
- Country: Peru
Text description provided by the architects. The High Andean Refuge in Quichuay integrates contemporary materials and production methods with traditional techniques from the Peruvian highlands through an experimental construction system. It is designed to respond to the extreme climatic conditions of the high Andean territory and provide architectural solutions with replicable habitability criteria for rural communities.