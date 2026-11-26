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València, Spain
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Architects: Belen Ilarri Studio
- Area: 165 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:David Zarzoso
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- Category: Houses, Restoration
- City: València
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. A modest 1970s house had a hidden spatial quality beneath a suspended ceiling. The intervention begins with this discovery, reorganising the house and recovering a height that completely transforms the perception of space. How can a home be transformed without erasing what makes it unique?